New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New York Red Bulls host Charlotte FC at Red Bull Arena in the regular season finale.

For New York, they will be participating in the MLS Cup playoffs for a 13th consecutive season and are guaranteed a home match in the first round with a victory as they currently sit third in the Eastern Conference.

A 2-2 midweek draw against Columbus eliminated Charlotte from playoff contention, but the Crown will look to finish strong in what has been a memorable first season in MLS.

Team news

New York Red Bulls

John Tolkin signed a new four-year contract that will keep him with the club through 2027 while Sean Nealis inked a new three-year deal that runs through the 2026 season.

Manager Gerhard Struber will be without the services of Cristian Casseres Jr. (leg), Cameron Harper (quad) and Zach Ryan (shoulder).

Caden Clark (back) and Serge Ngoma (hamstring) are questionable.

Charlotte FC

Adam Armour, Vinicius Mello and Guzman Corujo are all out for the finale as the trio underwent knee surgery that should see them return for next season.

Predicted lineups

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Ndam, S. Nealis, Reyes; Tolkin, Edelman, Amaya, D. Nealis; Luquinhas; Morgan, Klimala

Charlotte FC: Kahlina; Mora, Sobocinski, Walkes, Afful; Bronico, Bender, McNeill; Reyna, Swiderski, Gaines

Ones to watch

Luquinhas (New York Red Bulls)

The Brazilian has registered seven goals and six assists in his first season with the Red Bulls and along with fellow newcomer Lewis Morgan, forms one of the most dangerous and potent midfield duos in the league.

Daniel Rios (Charlotte FC)

He had only scored twice over his first 24 appearances this season, but bagged four goals against East leaders Philadelphia and notched another against Columbus as the Mexican is finishing the season strong.

Previous meetings

The only prior regular season matchup between the two sides resulted in a 2-0 victory for Charlotte.

Derrick Jones and Ben Bender scored at the end of each half to propel the Crown, who ended New York's perfect start to the season on the road.

The match will be streamed nationally on ESPN+. In New York, the MSG Network will have all of the action while WAXN has coverage in Charlotte.

Kickoff is set for 2:30pm Eastern time.