Western Conference semifinal preview: LAFC vs Los Angeles Galaxy: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The latest installment of El Trafico will occur as LAFC host the Los Angeles Galaxy at Banc of California Stadium.

LAFC won their second Supporters Shield in four years, finishing with 67 points and with home-field advantage, will look to add to their MLS best 13 wins at home.

A 1-0 victory over Nashville in the first round, courtesy of a first-ever goal by Julian Araujo, sent the Galaxy to their second postseason meeting with their crosstown rivals in four years.

Team news

LAFC

The Black and Gold have only one injury concern as forward Gareth Bale is questionable with a left leg issue.

Los Angeles Galaxy

Defender Jorge Villafana (left knee) and midfielder Jonathan Perez (knee) are set to miss out.

Predicted lineups

LAFC: Crépeau; Palacios, Chiellini, Segura, Hollingshead; Acosta, Sánchez, Blessing; Bouanga, Arango, Vela

Los Angeles Galaxy: Bond; Edwards, Coulibaly, Cáceres, Araujo; Grandsir, Puig, Brugman, Delgado, Costa; Chicharito

Ones to watch

Cristian Arango (LAFC)

On a team full of stars, it was the Colombian that stood out, scoring 16 times and adding four assists. 43 of his 102 shots were on target and he is a finalist for the MVP award.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (Los Angeles Galaxy)

With 18 goals and two assists in 2022, he was named as a finalist for the MVP award and is the heartbeat of the Galaxy even with the emergence of Dejan Joveljic.

Previous meetings

The two fierce rivals met three times during the season with the Galaxy winning two.

In April, first-half goals from Javier Hernandez and Sega Coulibaly within the opening 31 minutes were enough despite a 79th-minute strike from Cristan Arango on a rebound to give the Galaxy a 2-1 victory.

The next match was in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup with Kevin Cabral, Hernandez and Dejan Joveljic getting the Galaxy out to a 3-0 lead before Ryan Hollingshead grabbed a consolation five minutes from time.

July saw the final meeting of the regular season with a 17th-minute header from Jose Cifuentes putting LAFC on front. Grandsir equalized in the 55th minute before Cifuentes netted his second.

Carlos Vela set up Arango for the Black and Gold's third and despite a late goal from Rayan Raveloson, the Supporters Shield winners held on for a 3-2 victory.

The match will be televised nationally by Fox Sports 1 and FOX Deportes. Kickoff is set for 10pm Eastern time.