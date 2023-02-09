Chicago Fire 2023 Season Preview - Last chance saloon

We’re now officially less than a month away from the start of the Chicago Fire’s 2023 season.

Even though the rest of the league starts on February 25th, Chicago was given opening weekend off since there’s an odd amount of teams in MLS at the moment. Kind of fitting, not going to lie.

As a result the Fire will begin their campaign on March 4th, as they’ll host 2021 MLS Cup champions NYCFC. It’s an interesting first fixture for them since the New York side made a few key changes this offseason, so all three points could be up for grabs.

Having a strong start to the year will be crucial. This campaign is a very important one for Chicago, and they’ll have to come out the blocks fast if they want to climb back into the upper echelons of the Eastern Conference standings. If they don’t, then they might dig themselves into yet another inescapable hole.

Pressure makes diamonds, and supporters will hope that this year is finally the year the Fire rises above expectations.

2022 recap

Before we look ahead to this season, we first have to look back at what happened last year.

Long story short, it was another standard Chicago Fire campaign. They struggled for most of it, and even though a few promising stretches gave fans hope, they still missed the playoffs by a considerable margin.

It didn’t look like that would be the case early on, though. Chicago, under new head coach Ezra Hendrickson, had a wonderful opening to the season. They only lost one out of their first seven games, conceding just twice during that stretch. They had secured 10 points already, and the rest of the league was starting to take note.

However, things fell apart just as quickly. The Fire gave up 18 goals over the course of their next seven games, and only got one point in that span thanks to a single draw. It was a woeful string of matches that sent them down into the bottom half of the conference standings.

After a month of up-and-down results, Chicago went on a run. They won four of five contests during the summer, tying the other. The most impressive thing was that two of those victories came on the road, where the team is usually awful. It put them right back into playoff contention, and with the momentum they now had behind them, it seemed like a postseason berth was absolutely possible.

Unfortunately, the Fire then remembered that they are the Fire. Three losses in a row destroyed that aforementioned momentum, and the two ties that came after that all but ended their season. Their playoff hopes were officially killed in quite fitting fashion, as they blew a 2-0 halftime lead at home to Charlotte FC, ultimately losing 3-2.

The actual end of the campaign was nice at least. Chicago eliminated FC Cincinnati from postseason contention after beating them on the road, and then they scored a stoppage-time equalizer in the final game of the season to finish things on a high note.

All in all, the campaign was a failure. They ended up in 12th place out of a possible 14 in the Eastern Conference, nine points off of the 7th and final playoff spot. They were even knocked out of the U.S. Open Cup in their first match of the tournament, losing at home to lower-league opposition Union Omaha. Only one team in MLS scored fewer goals than them for crying out loud.

It was bad, but at least there was some hope for the future. It was the Fire’s first year with head coach Ezra Hendrickson, who showed some promise. There had been a fair amount of roster turnover the offseason prior, and there were even some moves made over the course of the campaign, so the team didn’t really have time to gel.

If the core of the side built up some chemistry, and the front office made the right moves in the winter, then Chicago would be in a good spot going into 2023.

So, how’s that offseason going for them?

Outgoings

Let’s start with those who left the club.

The first departure was technically Gabriel Slonina. The news of his sale was announced during the season, but he was allowed to finish the campaign with the Fire. He’s gone off to Chelsea now, which meant the club had to find a new number #1.

Then came the roster decisions. Chicago declined the option they had on Andre Reynolds II for the 2023 season, and they chose not to offer an extension to both Jonathan Bornstein and Boris Sekulić, who became free agents as a result. This was an attempt to somewhat clean house, although a fair share of supporters weren’t happy to see Reynolds and Bornstein go. No one really complained about Sekulić leaving, though.

Another fullback was sent away soon after, with Jhon Espinoza joining sister-club FC Lugano. Stanislav Ivanov then had his contract cut short by mutual consent.

The Fire’s most recent departure is their most marquee. Following weeks of rumors and reports, starting striker Jhon Durán was sold to Premier League outfit Aston Villa for about $20 million. It was a wonderful bit of business for the front office, and it proved that they can be trusted to develop young players once again, but it left a pretty sizable hole in the starting lineup.

All things considered, Chicago had lost two key players, and a good chunk of depth. How did they replace them?

New signings

Their first acquisition was actually linked to a departure. With Espinoza going to Lugano, the Fire got winger Maren Haile-Selassie in return from the Swiss side. He probably won’t be the most influential figure, but he should be a nice option to have off the bat.

Chicago brought in a vital player soon after. Right back Arnaud Souquet signed from Montpellier, although he technically came in on a free transfer since the French club decided to terminate his contract early. He’s got loads of experience in one of Europe’s top leagues, so there’s plenty of reasons to believe that he’ll help solidify the backline.

Their other two arrivals are more lowkey. Jonathan Dean came in from USL Championship side Birmingham Legion to bring some depth to the roster, while Jeff Gal was signed to add another body to the goalkeeping room, where he’ll likely be a backup to homegrown Chris Brady.

And that’s been it. That’s only four new faces, and just one of them will be a starter on opening day. That’s not good enough.

Before the offseason, many were expecting the Fire to be active in the market. They failed last season, and there were a number of moves they needed to make before they had even sold anyone. Instead, they’ve let go of more players than they’ve brought in.

The winter isn’t over yet, of course, but the front office only has a month left to bring in some help. If they don’t, then the team could be in real trouble.

Predicted starting lineup

Since there’s not been much movement, Chicago’s starting lineup will be quite similar to last season.

Slonina will probably be replaced by Brady. That transition should be a seamless one, and some even think the latter has a bit of a higher ceiling.

Souquet will slot in at right back, and Miguel Navarro is the current starter across from him at left back. The fanbase is split on the Venezuelan, but he’s been a liability in the past, and keeping him out there could hurt the Fire as the year goes on.

Captain Rafael Czichos is guaranteed to start at centerback, although his partner is unclear. Wyatt Omsberg was brilliant at the beginning of last season, but a major injury ruled him out for the rest of the campaign. Carlos Terán replaced him, and was quite good, which was especially impressive since he was only 22 years old. It’s practically a coin-flip on who will get the nod, but for now, I’d expect Terán to win out just because he’s younger and has more potential.

Moving up the pitch, there’s a similar dynamic at center midfield. Federico Navarro is going to be one of the two, and he could develop into one of the league’s best center mids if he continues to grow at the rate he has been since joining the club. There’s two men fighting over the last spot, and they are Gastón Giménez and Mauricio Pineda. The latter has proven that he’s the better option, but the former is a bigger name and he makes more money, so he’ll end up starting instead. It’s what the Fire has always done with Giménez.

There’s not really any debate with the rest of the lineup. Xherdan Shaqiri will slot in at the number 10 spot, and he’ll be flanked by Jairo Torres and Chris Mueller when everyone is healthy. There’s a chance Brian Gutiérrez could sneak into the starting eleven every once in a while, but he’ll mostly be the first man off the bench.

Up top, for now, is Kacper Przybyłko. Until Chicago signs someone else, he’s all they have. Maybe he’ll be much better than he was last season, but fans shouldn’t bank on that.

In theory, that’s not a bad lineup, and it certainly should be enough to make the playoffs, especially if a new striker comes in. However, it’s almost the same team that flopped last year. There’s a chance the Fire are doing the same thing and expecting a different result. Bold strategy, cotton.

Key players

Chicago’s season might very well hinge on one man’s shoulders, and that man is Xherdan Shaqiri.

Much has been said about his debut year in MLS. He came to the club with plenty of hype, and several people thought he’d be a gamechanger for the Fire. He wasn’t awful or anything, but he certainly didn’t meet expectations, even if the circumstances of last season prevented that.

The Swiss international picked up an injury early on in the campaign, and even though he didn’t miss many games, it limited him for the rest of the season. It just never seemed like he was fully fit, and there was always something bugging him. That’s part of the reason the team may not have seen the best version of him.

The other part was because of where Chicago used him. Head coach Ezra Hendrickson decided to play him as a central attacking midfielder instead of in his more natural position on the right wing. The idea had some potential, but Shaqiri never got going in the new role, and the change messed with the team’s chemistry going forward.

He grew a bit into it near the end of the year, which is important because it’s likely he’ll stay there this season. If the number #10 can stay healthy and thrive up the middle, then the Fire could be a real threat going forward.

On the other end of the pitch is Rafael Czichos. We know exactly what to expect from him. He was absolutely superb from day one last season, and he served as a leader and as a captain for the side as soon as he walked into the building.

The Saudi-born German makes the rest of the backline better, and he even brings an attacking threat to the team on set-pieces and crosses into the area. He really should be a Designated Player, but at least his lower salary makes it easier for Chicago to build around him.

Then there’s Federico Navarro, who will be the anchor in midfield. Fire fans know how good he is, but this year could be the year the rest of the league realizes it too. He’s a destroyer in the middle of the park, whether he’s intercepting passes or tackling the ball away from opposing players. He might be a smaller figure at 5’8”, but he’s certainly a big-time talent.

Ones to watch

Chicago has some other talents who are less proven.

The biggest example of this is Jairo Torres. The Young Designated Player never got comfortable last year after arriving in May, as he came to the club hurt, and then he kept picking up other injuries as the campaign went on. On the few occasions he was able to play, he was rusty, and he struggled because of it.

He’s got a clean slate this time around. The Mexican has had plenty of time off, and it should have helped him get back to full fitness. There’s a chance the club are already seeing that rest pay off since he scored twice in their opening preseason game.

If Torres can return to form this season, then that will serve as a huge boost to the Fire’s attack. He’d be a threat in the final third himself, and he’d also take some of the pressure off of Shaqiri.

However, if the same issues from last campaign come up again this time around, the club might think about cutting their losses early and moving on from him.

Someone else in that part of the pitch that people should keep an eye on is Brian Gutiérrez. A United States youth international, he’s clearly got lots of potential, and his future is very bright. There’s still going to be some pressure on him this year, though.

The homegrown is 19-year-old. Even though that’s still quite young, it’s time for him to start having a consistent impact on games. He had a few promising moments in 2022, but Chicago is going to need more from him, especially if he’s the first attacker off the bench. Pressure makes diamonds, and the club will hope this added responsibility will lead to Guti blossoming into a top-tier talent.

Speaking of youngsters being thrown into the deep end, there’s Chris Brady. He’s become the new number #1 following the departure of Gabriel Slonina, and he’s got some pretty big shoes to fill as a result. However, there’s plenty of reason to believe that he’ll be just fine. Some even think he'll be better.

Brady has also featured for the U.S. at the youth level, and that’s where he’s been phenomenal. He helped them win the CONCACAF U-20 Championship last year, and he was given the tournament’s Golden Glove award. There’s already genuine interest in him from Europe, and it wouldn't be too surprising to see him also make a move abroad come the end of the campaign. Until then, the Fire will be happy to have him between the sticks.

Last but not least is Gastón Giménez. Formerly a DP, his contract was restructured in the offseason to remove that tag from him. It was a sensible decision, as he had failed to meet expectations ever since coming to the organization, and he simply wasn’t worth the special slot on the roster.

He’s still here, though, and it’ll be interesting to see how he reacts to the decision. There’s a talented player there, of course, and he can shine on the ball in certain moments and situations. However, the Paraguayan isn’t the hardest worker, and he sometimes comes across as lazy on the field. That’s an issue since he’s in the middle of the park.

If he kicks into a higher gear this season, then Chicago will have someone who could win them games on his own. However, if he’s the same Giménez fans have grown accustomed to seeing, then he’ll continue to be a waste of money.

Talking points

It’s important to mention how big this season is for the Fire.

They’ve just been too bad for too long. Chicago has only made the playoffs once since 2013, and that sole appearance ended in a home blowout loss in the first round. There was hope that new ownership in late-2019 was going to change things, but unfortunately it’s been more of the same.

There’s no excuse this time around. They’re choosing to stick with the same sort of team they had last year, and if that core ends up failing again, then the club will only have themselves to blame. The Fire are in the 3rd-biggest market in the league, and they’re in one of the biggest cities in the entire world. They have to be better.

That’s why there will be an added focus on head coach Ezra Hendrickson. He sort of had a free pass last season, as it was his first campaign as a head coach in MLS, and he wasn’t dealing with the best or healthiest roster. He also showed potential early on, which gave him plenty of room for error and improvement.

Hendrickson won’t be afforded that same luxury this year, though. He has to show that he’s learned from 2022. He’s got to be more flexible with his starting lineups, and he needs to be better when it comes to in-game adjustments and substitutions. The coach has an impressive gameplan, especially on the defensive side of things, which is something that he can build on. He now has to make the next step.

He won’t start this campaign on the hot seat, of course. However, if Chicago really struggles early on, and they dig themselves into a deep hole in the first few months, then there’s a chance that the front would think about firing him. For the club’s sake, hopefully that never even becomes a thought.

In terms of on-the-field storylines, the biggest will be the situation at striker.

Long story short, the Fire are looking for a new leading man following the sale of Jhon Durán, but for now, they’ve only got Kacper Przybyłko. Many were hoping that the new #9 would be a big name Designated Player that came in this winter. That looks less and less likely as the weeks go on, though.

Maybe Chicago gets a signing done before the start of the season, but it’s a less proven name. It’s a method that the club has usually opted for, and it’s not really worked out too well for them. Sure Nemanja Nikolić was great, but there have been many more signings like Robert Berić. If this is the route they go, the fanbase won’t be too happy.

Maybe the Fire waits until the summer to bring in a star DP. That’s a riskier move, as it could hurt them to start the campaign, and they might not even get the right player at the end of the day. However, if they can get an elite-level forward, then his arrival could change everything, in terms of the rest of this season and the foreseeable future.

Maybe they just keep Kacper Przybyłko. Who knows anymore.

No matter what Chicago ends up doing, how they handle this situation could decide how well this campaign goes for them.

Prediction

The Fire are going to miss the playoffs.

I’m sorry for being pessimistic and for bringing the mood down, but that’s just what I’ve become used to seeing from Chicago. Every year they come into the season with higher hopes and expectations for the upcoming campaign, and every year they end up falling right on their face. It’s what they do.

There is talent on the roster, and there’s reason to believe this season could be different. Then again, this same core didn’t even come close to making the postseason when all was said and done last year, so why would things be a lot different this time around?

The saddest thing is that the playoffs should be this club’s minimum requirement. The Fire should really be a contender, and they should be hosting playoff games. They should be a powerhouse at home, and they should be a threat on the road as well.

They’re simply not, though, and that’s probably not going to change anytime soon.

Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe this year’s outfit is different. Maybe they’ll band together and pick up results on a consistent basis. Maybe they’ll end up being one of the best seven teams in a 15-team conference. Maybe they’ll even surprise the rest of the league by winning a playoff game.

Then again, maybe not. I wouldn’t bet on it.