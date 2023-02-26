Charlotte FC 0-1 New England Revolution: Late Kessler goal gives Revs season-opening victory

Charlotte FC opened their 2023 season with a 1-0 defeat to the New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium.

In front of almost 70,000 fans, the two sides appeared to be headed for a draw until Henry Kessler capitalized on the ball bouncing back to him, slotting home to give the Revolution their first season-opening win since 2013.

The loss ended Charlotte's three-match unbeaten run at home and was their second defeat in three all-time meetings against New England.

Story of the match

Charlotte was sloppy early on with some sloppy play in possession and questionable decision making and that indecisiveness led to an early free kick for New England sent into a dangerous area by Carles Gil.

On 13 minutes, the Crown began to find their rhythm, moving well without the ball and making quick combinations that was causing the Revolution issues.

Eight minutes later, Ashley Westwood, one of Charlotte's newest acquisitions nearly put the hosts in front from eight yards out following an inch-perfect cross from Joseph Mora.

The visitors took that opportunity and nearly opened the scoring on the counter. Excellent positioning and strong hands by Pablo Sisniega kept the Revolution off the scoreboard.

Both sides were able to create opportunities, but neither could find the finishing touch in the final third and the match remained goalless going to halftime.

The hosts started the second half on the front foot, Edilson Malanda crossing for Enzo Copetti and he found Karol Swiderski who laid it back off to Copetti, the Argentine's shot blocked.

Charlotte continued to apply pressure and in the 56th minute, they nearly opened the scoring. A lovely counter saw Copetti switch the play to Brandt Bronico and he found Mora, whose cross was dealt with.

New England then began to create more chances and in the 61st minute, the crossbar denied them a goal.

Kerwin Vargas came on for the Crown on 64 minutes and his presence was immediately felt, sending in a cross that found Swiderski, who went wide.

Sisniega made a fantastic double save in the 77th minute and two minutes later a swift counter by Charlotte saw Bronico's cross find Vargas, who shot high.

Both sides had further chances until New England found a winner. A dangerous ball by Brandon Bye was intercepted by Bill Tuiloma, but the ball bounced back to Kessler, who slotted past Sisiniega.

Charlotte pressed for an equalizer and in the first minute of stoppage time, the lively Vargas nearly grabbed it, only denied by the post on a disappointing night for the Crown.

Man of the match: Henry Kessler

In a match that saw half-chances come and go on both sides, the lack of finishing in the final third, it was Kessler who took advantage of a lucky break to score just his fourth career goal.