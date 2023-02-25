Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Charlotte FC begin their second season in MLS by hosting the New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium.

Exceeding all expectations as an expansion team, the Crown competed for a playoff spot into the final week of the season, finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference.

For New England, they were one of the most disappointing teams in MLS as after winning the Supporters Shield in 2021, Bruce Arena's side slumped to tenth in the East.

Team news

Charlotte FC

The Crown made several key acquisitions to bolster their roster starting with two-way forward Enzo Copetti, who arrived from Racing Club in Argentina.

Experienced midfielder Ashley Westwood signed from EFL Championship leaders Burnley while Bill Tuiloma was recently brought in from Portland to solidify the defense.

Jordy Alcivar was disappointing in his 20 appearances for the club and has moved on to Independente Del Valle in Ecuador while Daniel Rios left for Chivas in Liga MX.

New England Revolution

Dave Romney arrives from Nashville having played for manager Bruce Arena with the Los Angeles Galaxy and will be a central figure in defense.

Another big pickup was bringing in Latif Blessing from reigning champions LAFC as the Ghanian is ready to slot in at the heart of the Revolution midfield.

Added for depth up front, Bobby Wood comes over from Real Salt Lake to provide competition for Gustavo Bou and Giacomo Vrioni.

Probable lineups

Charlotte FC: Kahlina; Mora, Tuiloma, Maranda, Byrne; Józwiak, Bronico, Westwood, Vargas; Copetti, Swiderski

New England Revolution: Petrovic; Jones, Kessler, Makoun, Bye; Blessing, C. Gil, McNamara; N. Gil, Bou, Vrioni

Key players

Djorde Petrovic (New England Revolution)

A finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, the 22-year-old Serbian finished with seven shutouts and a 75.76 save percentage, second in the league.

Petrovic in action last year/Photo: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Petrovic was also excellent in saving penalties as he stopped four spot kicks, most in a single MLS season since 2017. All of this makes him a candidate for being the best goalkeeper in the league in 2023.

Remembering Anton Walkes

Rather than select a key player for Charlotte, I wanted to pay tribute to Crown defender Anton Walkes, who tragically lost his life at the age of 25.

The defender was selected in last year's expansion draft from Atlanta United, where he was inaugural member of that franchise, making 70 appearances for the Red and Black.

His time with Charlotte was short, but the impact he made with his energy, inspirational play, leadership by always demanding the highest of standards won't be forgotten.

A man of incredible integrity who always supported his teammates, MLS, the world of soccer and sports as a whole is worse off without Walkes being a part.

Rest in peace Anton. Your legacy will live on forever.

Photo: Charlotte FC

Previous meetings

Charlotte and New England met twice last year with each team winning at home.

In March, the Crown came away with a 3-1 victory thanks to a brace from Karol Swiderski, who scored either side of Carles Gil's strike and Ben Bender added a third.

The rematch took place less than a month later with the Revolution coming out on top 2-1 as Adam Buksa and Christian Polster gave New England a 2-0 lead before Christian Ortiz grabbed a consolation goal for Charlotte.

As part of the new deal MLS signed, all games will be streamed on Apple TV + for free. There will be no more local broadcasts.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm ET.