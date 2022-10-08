Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

Two MLS rivals with nothing to play for face off on the final day of the season as the Chicago Fire hosts the New England Revolution at SeatGeek Stadium.

New England had a dream season last year, breaking the all-time single-season MLS points record. This campaign, though, has been much more of a nightmare. They just never really got going, and they never won more than two games in a row, tying too many along the way. As a result they were eliminated from playoff contention this past weekend, and now they come into this matchup with only pride on the line.

Chicago didn’t have the same sort of duality, as they’ve been quite poor for the past decade. This year was simply more of the same, going from early-season hope to late-season pain and despair. The Fire did have a promising roster, but any impressive runs were followed up by slip-up after slip-up. It all came to a head when they blew a 2-0 lead at home to Charlotte FC, losing 3-2 and knocking themselves out of the postseason picture in woeful fashion. Now they’ve got this last game to go, and they’ll want to provide their fans with something nice before they head into yet another important offseason.

Team news

Things have gotten a bit better for Chicago in terms of player availability, but they’ll still be without a number of names this weekend, namely Gabriel Slonina, Rafael Czichos, Gastón Giménez, Fabian Herbers, Wyatt Omsberg, Andre Reynolds II, and Jairo Torres.

It’s a similar story for New England. Jacob Jackson, Maciel, and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi are unavailable for selection, while DeJuan Jones and Matt Polster are both doubts.

Predicted lineups

Chicago Fire: Brady, Sekulić, Terán, Czichos, Bornstein, Pineda, F. Navarro, Ivanov, Gutiérrez, Mueller, Durán

New England Revolution: Petrović, Bye, Farrell, Kessler, Makoun, McNamara, Kaptoum, N. Gil, C. Gil, Bou, Vrioni

Ones to watch

Chris Brady

Chicago will get to see a bit of the future this weekend.

Due to the aforementioned Gabriel Slonina injury, the Fire knew they’d be without their starter once again. They turned to usual backup Spencer Richey last time out versus FC Cincinnati, and he did enough to help his side pick up a victory against his former team. However, they’ve decided to switch things up, and it’ll be Chris Brady who gets the nod in this fixture.

There are good reasons for that. While starting Richey last weekend allowed him to have a nice moment, he won’t gain much by playing again, especially since there’s not much narrative going into this fixture for him. Brady, on the other hand, will get to experience MLS play for the first time in his career.

His initial taste of action came during a loan to USL League One side Forward Madison, where the goalkeeper impressed many, picking up the Young Player of the Year award come the end of the campaign. After featuring one more time for them, Brady stayed in Chicago in order to become the number one for the new Fire II team in MLS Pro Next.

When he wasn’t playing for them, he was representing the United States at the youth level. The 18-year-old was key as they won the CONCACAF U-20 Championship this past year, picking up the competition’s Golden Glove award.

There are a number of stats that prove just how good Brady has been as of late, but simply put he’s been very, very good. If it wasn’t for Slonina, then he would be Major League Soccer’s current goalkeeping phenom.

Due to the former’s upcoming transfer, though, Brady’s time may come soon. Most supporters are hoping and expecting him to be the new number one when next season starts, and it would be a travesty if that doesn’t happen.

That’s why head coach Ezra Hendrickson has announced that the youngster will get the nod this weekend. The game may not matter too much, but it’ll show Brady what it’s like to play in MLS. It could be a bit of a challenge, but knowing how he’s done so far in his brief career, he’ll probably be just fine.

Giacomo Vrioni

This season has been a cursed one for Giacomo Vrioni.

Coming to New England as a Designated Player, there was a lot of hope and optimism surrounding his arrival. He had been on the books at Juventus, he had represented Italy at the youth level, and he was already an Albanian international at the age of 23. The striker was also lighting up the Austrian Bundesliga, scoring 17 goals in 25 games for WSG Tirol.

Vrioni just couldn’t get going, though. His debut was delayed due to visa issues, and then he got injured on his second appearance for the Revolution. He only made his return to the side near the start of September, but he had to settle for cameos off the bench. The timing of his comeback could not have been much worse, as the club slid down the standings when he finally got to play again.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel, though. The number nine was able to make his first ever start for New England this past weekend, and he marked the occasion with a goal, which was also his first for them. It was a penalty, sure, but you could clearly see how much of a relief it was for him to finally find some joy.

It’s too little too late in terms of this campaign, but Vrioni still could build some more momentum to bring into next season. The Revolution shouldn’t be as bad next time out, and with a fully fit forward leading the line alongside the likes of Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil, they could fly right back up the standings.

That might all begin with another goal this weekend for the Albanian.

Last time out

The last game between these two sides was both quite recent and quite uneventful.

Only taking place a little over a month ago, the teams were on the outside looking in when it came to the playoff picture, which meant that both could really use a win.

Chicago were gifted a golden opportunity to open the scoring midway through the first half when the referee awarded them a penalty. A shot hit the arm of Henry Kessler in the box, and following a VAR review, the official decided to point to the spot. Chris Mueller stepped up to take the resulting spot-kick, but his effort was a poor one, and it was saved by goalkeeper Djordje Petrović as a result.

New England seemed to pounce on this moment by scoring themselves moments later, as Tommy McNamara converted from close range following a good low cross from DeJuan Jones. However, VAR had to step in once again, and upon further inspection the goal was called back since the ball went out of play before the cross was hit by Jones.

The game developed a pattern at that stage, with the hosts having the ball and the better chances while the Fire carved out openings when they could, mostly through Jhon Durán.

New England came incredibly close to grabbing a winning goal late on. A clever flick from Gustavo Bou set up Damian Rivera, but his shot was tipped onto the far post by Gabriel Slonina. The rebound fell to Carles Gil, but he was also denied in heroic fashion, this time via a block near the goalline by Miguel Navarro.

A potential penalty at the death was not given to the Revs, which meant that the game ended 0-0. All in all, it was a result that hurt both teams going into the final stretch, and it played a part in each of them missing the playoffs.

How to watch

The match kicks off at 1:30 p.m. CDT, and it will air live on WGN TV and chicagofirefc.com for fans in Chicago and on WSBK myTV38 and myRITV for fans in the New England area. Anyone else in the United States will be able to watch the action unfold on ESPN+.