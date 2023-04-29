St. Louis City SC vs Portland Timbers preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

St. Louis City SC return home to face the Portland Timbers at CITYPARK, looking to remain atop the Western Conference standings.

The new boys drew 1-1 with Colorado last Saturday, Rasmus Alm giving them a 57th-minute lead before Michael Barrios equalized in stoppage time.

Portland are off to a slow start, sitting in 10th in the West and are coming off of a 2-1 defeat to Cincinnati, Sergio Santos and Brandon Vazquez giving the Orange and Blue a 2-0 lead before Dairon Asprilla pulled one back for the Timbers.

St. Louis has been one of the best teams at home, scoring 11 goals in their four matches at CITYPARK, scoring three or more goals in three of those matches, the most goals scored by an expansion team through their first four home games.

Bradley Carnell's men have only trailed 28 of 450 minutes at home.

Team news

St. Louis City SC

The big loss for the expansion side is striker and leading scorer Joao Klauss, who suffered a quad injury last week and is expected to miss 10 to 14 days.

Joakim Nilsson (knee) and Njabulo Blom (quad) are also expected to miss out.

Portland Timbers

Felipe Mora (left knee), David Bingham (left hamstring) and Eryk Williamson (right knee) are all sidelined.

Claudio Bravo (right calf) and Dairon Asprilla (right knee) are listed as questionable.

Predicted lineups

St. Louis City SC: Bürki; Nelson, Hiebert, Parker, Nerwinski; Stroud, Löwen, Vassilev, Ostrák; Klauss, Gioacchini

Portland Timbers: Sulte; Rasmussen, McGraw, Zuparic, Bonilla; Moreno, Paredes; Gutiérrez, Mosquera, Fogaça

Ones to watch

Roman Burki (St. Louis City SC)

The German showed why St. Louis made him MLS' highest-paid goalkeeper with a spectacular 12-save performance against Colorado last week and has been one of the expansion side's best players all season.

Bürki has the fourth-most saves (34) in the league, while also owning a 77.3 save percentage and two clean sheets.

Photo: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Dairon Asprilla (Portland Timbers)

It's questionable as to whether the Colombian will play, but if he does, he's likely Portland's biggest attacking threat having scored in the last two league matches.

Previous meetings

St. Louis came away with a 2-1 victory on March 11th, their third of five straight wins to start life in MLS.

Zac McGraw headed Portland into a third-minute lead, heading past Burki and into the bottom right corner.

Jared Stroud equalized in the first minute of first-half stoppage time as Klauss provided the assist and Kyle Hiebert won the match from a set piece with 15 minutes to play.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Steve Cangliosi as the play-by-play man and Danny Higginbotham serving as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 8:30pm Eastern time.