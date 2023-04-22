Colorado Rapids vs St. Louis City SC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

St. Louis City SC look for their second consecutive win as they visit Dick's Sporting Goods Park to take on the Colorado Rapids.

MLS' newest team stopped a two-game losing streak last time out, thumping Cincinnati 5-1 behind goals from Jared Stroud, Edouard Lowen, Kyle Hiebert, Niko Gioachinni and an own goal from Orange and Blue goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

St. Louis now have a league-best 6-2-0 record, are atop the Supporters' Shield standings with 20 points and lead MLS in points (18), goals scored (20), wins (6) and goal differential (+11).

Bradley Carnell's men are now the third team in MLS history to score at least three goals in five of their first eight games of a season, joining the 2018 New York Red Bulls (6) and 1998 Los Angeles Galaxy (5).

Colorado have yet to win at home, but are unbeaten in their last four outings following a dramatic 2-2 draw at Charlotte last Saturday when scored the equalizer deep in second-half stoppage time.

The Rapids scored multiple goals in a match for the first time all season in Charlotte and are 3-1-1 against expansion teams since 2019.

Team news

Colorado Rapids

The hosts will be without Moise Bombito (left knee), Jack Price (Achilles), Yaya Toure (right knee), Cole Bassett (left hamstring) and Abraham Rodriguez (left knee).

Braian Galvan (groin) and Steven Beitashour (left foot) are listed as questionable.

St. Louis City SC

Joakim Nilsson (knee) and Njabulo Blom (groin) are the only absentees for the expansion side.

Predicted lineups

Colorado Rapids: Yarbrough; Aboubakar, Maxsø, Wilson, Rosenberry; Priso-Mbongue, Bassett, Ronan; Nicholson, Yapi, Cabral

St. Louis City SC: Bürki; Nelson, Hiebert, Parker, Nerwinski; Stroud, Löwen, Vassilev, Ostrák; Klauss, Gioacchini

Ones to watch

William Yarbrough (Colorado Rapids)

The long-time Colorado shot-stopper is close to setting a franchise record, his next clean sheet being his 30th, which would tie him with Matt Pickens.

Photo: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

He recently passed Joe Cannon for the fourth-most appearances by a goalkeeper in club history and his 35 wins with the Rapids puts him one away from surpassing Clint Irwin for third-most wins by a Colorado goalkeeper all-time.

Joao Klauss (St. Louis City)

The German continues to impress, assisting on Stroud's opener last weekend, which took him to nine goal contributions on the season, leading MLS in that category.

Photo: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Klauss' five assists are also good for joint-top and last week the midfielder led St. Louis in touches (76), total passes (48) and total crosses (eight), showcasing his many skills.

Previous meetings

This is the first-ever matchup between Colorado and St. Louis City.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Chris Wittyngham as the play-by-play announcer and Danielle Slaton handling analyst duties.

Kickoff is set for 9:30pm Eastern time.