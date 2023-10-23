St. Louis City SC 1-1 Los Angeles Galaxy: Aguirre strikes late to salvage point for visitors

Daniel Aguirre scored late on to earn the Los Angeles Galaxy a point in a 1-1 draw against St. Louis City SC at CITYPARK in the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

The hosts took a 68th-minute lead as Indiana Vassilev crossed for Nicolas Gioacchini who flicked the ball, which was bouncing awkwardly in front of him, past Los Angeles goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

After failing to build on their advantage, the Galaxy were level as Jake Nerwinski was tackled by Douglas Costa to intercept the ball and he eventually fed an unmarked Aguirre, who beat Roman Burki.

Despite losing a late lead, St. Louis remains unbeaten in four matches while Los Angeles concludes a successful week that saw them pick up a victory against Real Salt Lake before this result.

Story of the match

Calegari had a pair of chances inside the opening ten minutes as he first brought the ball down after driving into the midfield but shot wide and his next shot was stopped by Burki.

Although St. Louis picked up the tempo to their liking, they failed to find the breakthrough and in the 12th minute, Jared Stroud couldn't find a teammate when inside the box. Moments later his volley from a Rasmus Alm cross inside the penalty area was wide.

Six minutes from halftime, a short pass from a corner found Indiana Vassilev and he sent it inside for a header that went wide.

Finally, the home side took the lead as Vassilev crossed to a streaking Gioacchini and he beat Jonathan Bond into the top corner of the net with his left foot.

Four minutes later, the hosts should have doubled their advantage. Burki cleared upfield from a Lucas Bartlett back-pass and Vassilev pushed forward after Jalen Neal couldn't control the ball, maintained possession, and his shot on target was denied by Bond.

Martin Caceres, who was beaten by Vassilev, cleared the ensuing rebound.

Los Angeles manager Greg Vanney made four changes, Aguirre being one of them, in an attempt to generate more chances in attack.

With five minutes to play, the Galaxy were even. Costa forced Nerwinski into a turnover, took a return pass from Preston Judd and his cross into the middle of the six-yard box found Aguirre, who bounced a shot past Burki.

Man of the match: Eduard Lowen

Controlled the match as he usually does from the midfield and continues to excel despite the absence of talisman Joao Klauss.