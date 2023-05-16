Real Madrid looking to get past Manchester City and into another Champions League Final

On Wednesday night at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Real Madrid will look to once again book their spot in UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul, Turkey against City in the second leg.

As Carlo Ancelotti had predicted the winner be decided by one game as Real Madrid is looking to reach back-to-back finals against the best team in England right now.

A tight first leg in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu finished 1-1 as the home side opened the scoring before Kevin De Bruyne evened things up and that's where we stand going into Wednesday night.

" First of all it's a great feeling to be in these kinds of games", said Luka Modric. " We feel comfortable playing these kinds of matches and we know the Champions League historically is something Real Madrid likes to play and preferred and a competition that we like and that's why we feel so comfortable and that's why we won so many and we believe in our quality".

Ancelotti who again is rumored to potentially leave the club in the summer spoke about what he is expecting on Wednesday and whether it will be similar to the first leg.

" I don't think it will be that different", said Ancelotti. " You can expect some adjustments from both sides because if you look back at the first leg there are things to improve and I believe Real Madrid and City are the best teams in Europe and for sure an exciting game".

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 pm local time and 3:00 pm Eastern at Etihad Stadium In Manchester and the winner will face Inter after they beat AC Milan in the Milan derby.

Inter won the first leg 2-0 and clinched their spot tonight with a 1-0 win in the second leg at the San Siro Stadium.

The final is scheduled for Saturday, June 10th at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.