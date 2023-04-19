Real Madrid shutout Chelsea to advance

Real Madrid is once again through to the UEFA Champions League semifinals after beating Chelsea on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge 2-0 and a final score of 4-0 on aggregate.

Not only did the offense come through when needed but they were able to keep a clean sheet two games in a row which has proven quite difficult in La Liga.

Rodrygo scored a brace and Thibaut Courtois came up big when asked upon in front of a crowd that cheered on their home team hoping for a miracle that never happened.

In the first 10 minutes of the game, Chelsea came out firing looking for that early goal to the delight of the fans and the visitors were sitting back waiting for their opportunity to fight back.

It took until the 28th minute for Real Madrid to get their first shot and it was their Brazilian youngster Vini Jr which landed on target but was denied by the Chelsea Spanish keeper Kepa.

Three minutes later we saw Karim Benzema wake up and get his chance at goal which again was saved before Luka Modric had his chance but was also denied.

Courtois made a crucial at the end of the first half in extra time when he denied Marc Cucurella point blank and the first half ended with no goals on the board.

In the 58th minute, he made another big save this time on the German Kai Havertz and a minute later Real Madrid responded when Rodrygo found open space got a great pass, and broke the deadlock to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Seven minutes later Enzo Fernandez had another spectacular chance to score but Courtois came up with an even better save to keep his team lead alive.

A minute later Benzema was it again as Real Madrid made some quick passes down the pitch which resulted in another shot on target but Kepa made another save.

In the 80th minute, Rodrygo sealed the win scoring his second goal of the game to send the visitors through to the dismay of the locals who made their way to the exits.

Real Madrid will face the winner of the Bayern Munich-Manchester City matchup will be decided tomorrow and Manchester City currently leads 3-0 after the first leg.