Real Madrid Manchester City play to a draw

The UEFA Champions League semifinal will be decided in the second leg as Real Madrid and Manchester City played to a 1-1 draw.

Vini Jr opened the scoring In the 36th minute with a huge opening goal before the visitors responded in the 67th minute as Kevin De Bruyne tied the game with a powerful blast of his own.

It was stated yesterday in the pre-match press conference by Real Marid manager Carlo Ancelotti that he felt that the winner of the matchup was going to be decided in the second leg.

In the opening 20 minutes of the game, it was City on the front foot and Real Madrid sitting back taking on immense pressure, and in the 8th minute of the match De Bruyne had the first shot on target and the first save for Thibaut Courtois.

Six minutes later it was Rodri with his chance at goal also denied by Courtois and Erling Haaland managed to get a shot and a header on target in the following two minutes but couldn't beat the Belgian keeper.

Vinicius Jr got the game's first goal in the 36th minute with a brilliant setup from Luka Modric who got the ball to Eduardo Camavinga who was playing left back due to Eder Militao's suspension and managed to get the ball to Vini Jr who fired a powerful shot into the back of the net.

Despite trailing City kept attacking at will and in the 52nd minute De Bruyne was at it again getting a great feed from Ilkay Gundogan and went in alone on Courtois but was denied once again.

15 minutes later De Bruyne's persistence paid off as he got a ball from the top of the half circle and just like Vini Jr goal powered a shot into the left corner of the net to knot the game at 1-1.

The last scoring attempt of the game came in the 90th minute as Aurelien Tchouameni managed to get a shot on target but Ederson managed to punch the ball out of danger.

These two teams will meet in eight days' time on Wednesday, May 17th at Etihad Stadium in Manchester to decide who will head to Istanbul, Turkey, and play in the UEFA Champions League final.