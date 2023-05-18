Chicago Fire 1-0 St. Louis City SC: Czichos strike gives Klopas win on league debut

For the second time in four days, the Chicago Fire defeated St. Louis City SC with Rafael Czichos scoring the only goal of the match in a 1-0 victory at Soldier Field.

After parting ways with manager Ezra Hendrickson, Chicago named Frank Klopas as interim manager with the 56-year-old back for a second stint with the club.

The change produced arguably the best performance of the season by the Fire, who dominated both possession and the scoring chances in an early-afternoon kickoff.

Six minutes after coming on for an injured Carlos Teran, Czichos side-footed a Xherdan Shaqiri free-kick past St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Burki.

St. Louis had been knocked out of the U.S. Open Cup by Chicago last Wednesday, falling 2-1 and the defeat was their third on the bounce in all competitions.

John Nelson was sent off for the expansion side in the 70th minute after picking up his second yellow card of the match and he will miss the first-ever Heartland Derby when St. Louis hosts Kansas City next Saturday.

Story of the match

With both teams looking to attack straight from the off, it was Chicago who fashioned the first chance. Kei Kamara won a corner after his pass for Federico Navarro was deflected out of play.

The ensuing corner was taken short and after being worked around the edge of the penalty area, Gaston Gimenez nearly caught Burki out from distance.

Shaqiri slipped the ball past two defenders for Kei Kamara, whose shot from the right side of the penalty area was saved by the German with his right foot.

Moments later, Burki was again called into action. Shaqiri was the architect on the counterattack and he found Hebers in acres of space and after taking a few dribbles, he let one go that Burki made a brilliant diving save on.

Even when not creating goal-scoring chances, Shaqiri was proving hard to handle, turning midfielder Miguel Perez and forcing him into a foul that produced a yellow card in the 26th minute.

On 34 minutes, the hosts were forced into a change as Teran collided with Celio Pompeu and appeared to suffer a leg injury on the play which forced Czichos onto the pitch.

The Fire would find the opener five minutes from halftime. Shaqiri and Brian Gutierrez lined up to take a free-kick and Shaqiri's cross to the top of the six-yard box found an onrushing Czichos, who stretched to get a foot on it and beat Burki.

Two minutes after halftime, Gutierrez fed Kamara, who brought the ball down, passed to Fabian Hebers at the top of the box, his half-volley clanging off the top of the post.

St. Louis went a man down after Nelson was given his marching orders for a foul on Gutierrez and the visitors offered little after that, slumping to another defeat against their Midwest rivals.

Man of the match: Xherdan Shaqiri

He was a force through the whole of the match. Whether it was taking corner kicks, sending in crosses or leading the counterattack, the Swiss superstar played one of his best games for Chicago in a very long time.