FC Dallas vs St. Louis City SC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

St. Louis City SC heads south to take on FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium looking to maintain their league-best away form.

The first-year club lost 2-1 at home to Portland last Saturday. Evander opened the scoring for the Timbers from the penalty spot before Celio Pompeu's first-ever MLS goal tied things up.

Looking as though they may grab a point, Yimmi Chara scored in the 82nd minute to give Portland all three points.

St. Louis has the best away record in the league at 3-1-1, scoring 10 goals in the process. They've scored the opening goal in three of their five road matches.

Their 19 points through 10 matches are the second most by an expansion team after 10 games in league history with only LAFC in 2018 gaining more (20).

FC Dallas enters this contest in fourth place in the Western Conference, two places behind their guests. The Hoops drew 0-0 in Minnesota last Sunday and were outshot 17-7.

Team news

FC Dallas

Forward Tarik Scott is out for the season after undergoing season-ending injury in February to reconstruct his ACL and LCL ligaments after suffering the injury in preseason.

Nkosi Tafari has a calf strain and will also miss out.

St. Louis City SC

The expansion side will be without Joakim Nilsson (knee) and star striker Joao Klauss (quad).

Njabulo Blom (groin) and Rasmus Alm (quad) are both listed as questionable.

Predicted lineups

FC Dallas: Paes; Farfan, Ibeagha, Martínez, Jesus; Arriola, Quignon, Pomykal, Lletget; Jiménez, Ferreira

St. Louis City SC: Bürki; Nelson, Hiebert, Parker, Nerwinski; Stroud, Löwen, Vassilev, Ostrák; Klauss, Gioacchini

Ones to watch

Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas)

The success of the Dallas attack relies on the American international, who has a club-leading five goals, but has not scored in the last two matches.

All four of the Hoops' victories have come when Ferreira has found the back of the net while they are winless in six when the 22-year-old doesn't score.

Eduard Lowen (St. Louis City SC)

If Klauss is out again, the German will be called on to lead the St. Louis attack. He's third in the league with five assists and will the primary focus for the Dallas defense.

Previous meetings

This is the first-ever matchup between Dallas and St. Louis.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Tony Husband as the play-by-play announcer with Ross Smith serving as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 8:30pm Eastern time.