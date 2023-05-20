Philadelphia Union 0-0 D.C. United: Union held in lackluster draw

The Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten run in MLS play with a 0-0 draw against D.C. United at Subaru Park.

An early goal by Julian Carranza was wiped out for offsides and following that, the Black and Red were much the better team for the first half.

Despite making several changes in the second half, the Union failed to muster any noteworthy chances with Christian Benteke rattling the crossbar for D.C. United.

Story of the match

in the third minute, Kai Wagner fed Julian Carranza down the left and he centered for Joaquin Torres, who finished easily, but the goal disallowed as Carranza was judged to have been offisdes in the buildup play.



The visitors, who gave up 13 goals in two matches against Philadelphia last season, started out brightly, Mateusz Klich forcing Andre Blake to parry his long-range shot after seven minutes.

At the other end, DC goalkeeper Tyler Miller found himself stranded from 50 yards out, but just managed to get the ball away from Joaquin Torres and Julian Carranza.

Christian Benteke nearly put the Black and Red in front on 28 minutes with a fierce strike that beat Blake, but flew wide of the post.

Gazdag was limited in his touches, the DC defense containing the Philadelphia attack and preventing them from getting the ball into dangerous areas.

Blake was able to keep the game level, denying Theodore Ku-DiPietro. An attempted clearing of a Benteke cross by Kai Wagner fell to DiPietro in the six-yard box, but Blake stopped the shot.

Early in the second half, Jack Elliott attempted a speculative free-kick from inside his own half that left Miller scrambling, but ultimately, it would go wide.

Philadelphia began turning up the pressure, Matt Real heading a cross from Alejandro Bedoya wide and four minutes later, Uhre and Martinez replaced Torres and Real to return to the familiar 4-4-2 diamond formation.

The Union then tried to capitalize on a DC turnover, Miller giving the ball away and Carranza's long-range strike forcing the shot-stopper to make a leaping save.

On 68 minutes, the Red and Black should have been in front. Benteke rose above Elliott to meet Gaoussou Samake's cross, his header clattering off of the crossbar.

Jim Curtin then introduced Andres Perea and Olivier Mbiazo for Bedoya and Nathan Harriel, but there were few clear-cut chances the rest of the way.

Leon Flach got himself in good position with eight minutes remaining but made a mess of the chance which was indicative of the quality the visitors lacked in the final third.

In stoppage time, the last good chance fell to Perea, his ball from the top of the box aimed at the top corner, but like most of Philadelphia's opportunities, it went high and wide.

Man of the match: Andre Blake

In all honesty, no one deserved this "award" as neither team could finish, but the one or two goals that needed to be stopped, Blake, as he usually does, came up big.