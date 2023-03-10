DC United vs Orlando City: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

Oscar Pareja takes his unbeaten Lions on the road for the first time in MLS this season to take on a rejuvenated DC United side.

Wayne Rooney's DC United tasted defeat away at the Columbus Crew last week. Lucas Zelarayán's first-half brace was enough to give Wilfred Nancy his first win as Crew boss. DCU created many chances of their own but couldn't find the back of the net.

After a heavily rotated XI earned a point against FC Cincinnati, Orlando held Liga MX giants Tigres UANL to a scoreless draw in the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16, only the 6th time an MLS team has come back from Mexico with a clean sheet in the competition. Talking of clean sheets, the Lions have kept 3 in their first 3 games this season and could set a new club record if they are to come back from the capital with a blank.

Team news

DC United:

Taxi Fountas will miss another week with a thigh injury.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Martin Rodriguez will also miss out through injury.

Orlando City:

Antonio Carlos returned to full training this week and could make the matchday XI for the first time in 2023.

Questions will be asked about the team selection with their CCL 2nd leg tie against Tigres coming up on Wednesday. We saw a rotated lineup before the 1st leg, so something similar could be expected from the away side.

Predicted lineups:

DC United: Miller; Jeahze, Birnhaum, Palsson, Najar; Santos, Canouse, Klich, Durkin; Benteke, Robertha.

Orlando: Gallese; Petrasso, Schlegel, Jansson, Halliday; Araújo, Pereyra; González, Ojeda, Torres; Kara.

Ones to watch:

Mateusz Klich

A winter arrival from Leeds United, Mateusz Klich signed for DC United as a Designated Player.

The Polish international scored a banger on his debut and will prove to be a key part of Rooney's side, providing both goals and assists.

Gallese has been a huge part of this Orlando side since his arrival in 2020.

With three consecutive Man of the Match performances, the Peruvian international is definitely Orlando's one to watch coming into this match.

El Pulpo has recorded 16 saves in his first three matches and is a big reason why the Lions are yet to concede a goal this campaign.

Last time out:

It was the late show in the capital when these teams last met in Major League Soccer.

Júnior Urso opened the scoring after 9 minutes with a beautiful chip from outside the box, leaving Rafael Romo with no chance.

The score stayed 0-1 until the 91st minute; a diagonal pass from Ola Kamara found a free Chris Durkin in the box who finished into the top left corner of the goal to put the home team level.

DC United won the match in the 5th minute of stoppage time as Kimarni Smith's first-time ball was finished in the bottom right corner by Taxi Fountas to complete the dramatic comeback.

Orlando missed many golden opportunities in the first half and were punished to give Rooney his first win as DC boss.

How to watch:

The game will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Coverage will begin at 6:55pm ET with kick-off scheduled for 7:30pm ET.