Atlanta United 3-3 New England Revolution: Late Gil equalizer earns point for Revs

The New England Revolution picked up a dramatic draw as they played out a 3-3 draw with Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Carles Gil scored the second-fastest goal in club history and Bobby Wood doubled New England's advantage in the 37th minute to send the Revolution to the halftime break with a 2-0 lead.

Atlanta fought back as Giorgios Giakoumakis found the back of the net in the 56th minute and a deflected shot by Thiago Almada on 74 minutes made it a 2-2 game.

Miguel Berry gave the Five Stripes the lead with just three minutes to play but Gil scored his second of the match in stoppage time as New England played a second consecutive 3-3 draw.

Story of the match

New England were in front after just 23 seconds as after Miles Robinson fed Brad Guzan, playing at home for the first time since his MCL injury, his hit wasn't firm enough and Gil took advantage, finishing in the center of the box.

Almada was fouled on 11 minutes and won a free-kick that he took, his strike caroming off the crossbar as Atlanta came within inches of an equalizer.

Eight minutes from halftime, the Revolution doubled their lead as a long cross from the left side to the far post by the goal line was sent in by Emmanuel Boateng and Wood tapped home from close range.

Almada started the passage of play that led to Atlanta's first goal. He drilled a shot that was blocked and pinballed around the box. Andrew Gutman tapped it forward and Giakoumakis beat Djordje Petrovic with the outside of his right foot.

In the 74th minute, the Five Stripes were level when the excellent Almada turned, beat his man and dribbled the ball into the box. The Argentine's shot deflected off of a New England player amidst heavy traffic and into the back of the net.

It looked as though the match would be headed for a draw, but substitute Berry, who came on for Giakoumakis, volleyed home after bringing the ball down with his chest.

Just when it looked as though Atlanta would steal a win, Gil grabbed his brace and salvaged a point for New England.

Man of the match: Carles Gil

He's long been the heart and soul of New England and his two goals, which took him to five for the season, tied with Wood for the team lead, which bookended the match, showed again his clutch credentials.