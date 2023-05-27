New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

The New England Revolution look to snap a two-match losing streak as they host the Chicago Fire at Gillette Stadium.

After an eight-match unbeaten run that saw New England sit atop the Eastern Conference, consecutive losses to Miami and Philadelphia have seen the Revolution drop to third in the standings.

Chicago has been resurgent under interim manager Frank Klopas, going 3-1-1 in his five games in charge after he took over for Ezra Hendrickson.

New England are undefeated at home this season (4-0-2), but this will be their only match at Gillette in May with trips to Atlanta and New York on the horizon.

The Fire have advanced to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup with Klopas in charge for the victories against Western Conference sides St. Louis and Austin the last two rounds.

Team news

New England Revolution

Dylan Borrero (ACL surgery), Gustavo Bou (left leg), Brandon Bye (left shoulder), Nacho Gil (right leg), Henry Kessler (hamstring surgery), Maciel (left Achilles), and Tommy McNamara (left leg) are all out.

Bye suffered his injury last week against Philadelphia with manager Bruce Arena saying he will be evaluated on a weekly basis.

Carles Gil left last Saturday’s game in the first half with a right leg injury. After returning to full training late this week, Arena said he’s hopeful the 2021 MLS MVP will be available for selection.

Matt Polster, who also left the game in Philadelphia early, was a full participant in training all week.

Chicago Fire

The Fire will be without Jonathan Dean (left upper leg), Carlos Teran (right upper leg), Chris Mueller (right upper leg) and Sergio Orogel (right upper leg).

Earlier this week, the club announced that Mueller will undergo surgery on his leg injury and miss the rest of the season.

Federico Navarro is suspended after picking up a red card in last week's match against Atlanta.

Victor Bezerra (left upper leg) and Justin Reynolds (left upper leg) are listed as questionable.

Predicted lineups

New England Revolution: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Romney, Jones; Polster, Blessing, Bajraktarevic, Buck, Boateng; Wood

Chicago Fire: Brady; Navarro, Czichos, Pineda, Souquet; Gimenez, Herbers; Gutierrez, Shaqiri, Haile-Selassie; Przybylko

Ones to watch

Noel Buck (New England Revolution)

The 18-year-old midfielder is just one of three players to appear in all 13 games this season as injuries have ravaged New England's lineup and has one of the team's best players.

With key players still missing, Buck's influence and continued steady play could be a key as the Revolution look to stop a three-match losing streak.

Chris Brady (Chicago Fire)

With Gabriel Slonina departing for Chelsea in the offseason, Brady has ably stepped in to start 12 of Chicago's 13 games and he made his MLS debut against New England in last year's season finale.

The teenager has kept a pair of clean sheets this season and is the key figure to slowing down a Revolution side that is averaging two goals a game at home this season.

Photo: David Jensen/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

Previous meetings

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in last year's season finale after both teams had been eliminated from playoff contention.

Borrero gave New England the lead after cutting back on the edge of the area, dribbled to his right, and then beat Brady with a shot into the far corner.

In stoppage time, Chicago equalized. Substitute Omar Gonzalez got a clearance all wrong and the ball was picked up by Alex Monis, who found the back of the net.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Chris Wittyngham as the play-by-play announcer and Lori Lindsey as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.