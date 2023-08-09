Carabao Cup First Round: Wrexham 0-0 (4-2 pen.) Wigan Athletic: Dragons prevail after Hughes, Aasgaard fire over in penalty shootout

Wrexham made their return to the Carabao Cup a memorable one as the Dragons upset League One Wigan Athletic on penalties at the Stoke Cae Ras.

Although the Latics had 67 percent possession it was the hosts who created the better chances with 20 shots and 22 touches inside the Wigan half.

The visitors best chances came through Steven Humphrys, who went close in the first half and Charlie Wyke's header in the closing moments of the second half.

In the penalty shootout, Wrexham converted all four of their spot kicks while Charlie Hughes and Thelo Aasgaard blazed well over the crossbar to send the Dragons into the second round for the first time since 2007.

Story of the match

Wrexham needed just four minutes to create their first chance of the match, Jake Bickerstaff latching onto a teasing ball and shooting from close range but he could only find the roof of the net.

The hosts then won a corner and Eoghan O'Connell had a chance only to see his deflected strike go straight into the arms of Sam Tickle.

Hughes and Callum McManaman had a neat switch of play and the ball was fed to Tom Pearce, his cross finding Humphrys who fired into the side netting.

Again, it was Hughes who was proving to be a problem for the Dragons' defense as his delightful pass to Humphrys, who cut inside and forcing goalkeeper Mark Howard to tip over the bar.

Tickle found himself out of position with Ollie Palmer on the ball and the Wrexham front-man struck from distance but it lacked the necessary power and the Latics' shot-stopper got over to easily collect.

From a free kick on the edge of the box, Jordan Davies failed to trouble Tickle and a corner from Luke Young eluded everyone and went wide of the far post.

Arguably the best chance from either side came on 33 minutes, James Jones switching the ball to his right foot from 25 yards away and forcing Tickle into a fine save with a low shot. The rebound was fired over from close range by Callum McFadzean.

Max Cleworth shot wide as the Latics tried to gain a foothold into the match and Humphrys followed by testing Howard from the edge of the box but the Dragons' net-minder was equal to the chance.

Steven Humphrys (c.) tries to protect the ball from Jordan Davies (l.) with James Balagizi (r.) providing support/Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Four minutes into the second half and Palmer found himself on the ball on the edge of the area, curling one with his right foot just wide.

Tickle could only parry Bickerstaff's effort into the path of Davies who should have scored from close range if not for the impressive reflexes of the Wigan 'keeper.

Howard took down Humphrys before Chris Sze struck his 30-yard shot over before he was part of a double change, Charlie Wyke taking his place and Aasgaard coming on for James Balagizi.

On the hour mark Callum Lang was brought on for McManaman before Palmer's deep cross just flashed past the far post.

Tickle then denied Bickerstaff on the edge of the box and at the other end, Humphrys picked the ball up deep and having a go at the Wrexham defense, he shot wide.

With quarter of an hour to play, the visitors took control of the ball, dominating possession and on 88 minutes, they should have been in front.

A teasing cross was sent in by Hughes from the right that Wyke got his head to but he could only fire over from 15 yards knowing he should have done better.

That was the last action of the proceedings before heading straight to the penalty shootout where Young, Elliot Lee and Thomas O'Connor converted for the Dragons and Wyke and Humphries the same for the Latics.

Hughes then skied his kick over the bar and Sam Dalby put Wrexham ahead 4-2, leaving it to Aasgaard, who followed Hughes in shooting over to send the Dragons into the hat for the second round.

Thelo Aasgard reacts after his miss in the penalty shootout eliminated Wigan from the Carabao Cup/Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Man of the match: Ollie Palmer