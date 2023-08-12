Coventry City 3-0 Middlesbrough: Sky Blues punish sorry Boro

Coventry City picked up their first win in the EFL Championship, thrashing Middlesbrough 3-0 at the CBS Arena.

On the eve of the match, Sky Blues midfielder Gustavo Hamer joined Sheffield United but his former side got goals either side of halftime from Matty Godden and club-record signing Haji Wright.

An own goal by Darragh Lenihan completed an afternoon Middlesbrough would just as soon forget as the Teesiders have now gone winless in their last seven league matches.

Coupled with last week's defeat to Millwall, this marks the first time since 2007 that Boro have lost their opening two Championship matches.

Story of the match

Coventry had the first shot on target as Ellis Simms who saw his strike from the left saved by Boro goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Isaiah Jones pulled the ball back for Hayden Hackney, who saw his strike run down by a Sky Blues defender before Sammy Silvera had his effort deflected straight into the arms of Ben Wilson.

Godden broke the deadlock on 11 minutes as he seized on deflected shot to fire home from close range.

In the 22nd minute, the hosts nearly doubled their advantage as Dieng saved from Godden, the follow-up by Milan van Ewijk wide of the goal.

The visitors then had a spell of good play, Hayden Coulson seeing his shot deflected out for a corner kick and Morgan Rogers fired over from a tight angle.

Jones nearly created a chance for Matt Crooks but his cross was smothered by Wilson.

With halftime approaching, there was action at both ends, Hackney's free kick deflected for a corner and Dieng saved from Simms.

Middlesbrough had their best chance of the afternoon straight out of halftime as Rogers embarked on a solo run from inside his own half only to see his shot go wide.

Just after that, he turned provider for Jones, who shot into the side-netting from a difficult angle then set up Silvera from six yards out, the Australian sking over the crossbar.

Michael Carrick tried to inject some life into Boro with a double change, bringing on Jonny Howson and Marcus Forss for Dan Barlaser and Jones.

Forss tried to halve the deficit as he turned a Paddy McNair cross in the direction of Wilson, who needed two tries to cover the ball.

On the hour mark, Coventry boss Mark Robins introduced Wright and ten minutes later, he beat Dieng from close range for his first goal with the club.

Haji Wright celebrates with teammates after scoring his first goal in a Coventry shirt/Photo Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Carrick tried his luck by using his final three subs, Rav van den Berg, Riley McGree and Josh Coburn all coming on.

In stoppage time, Godden's shot deflected off of Lenihan and past a helpless Dieng to wrap up the points and get the Sky Blues season up and running.

Man of the match: Matty Godden

Made no mistake to calmly finish his chance to put Coventry in front, was looking to play the ball up high all game long and put the game out of reach late on.