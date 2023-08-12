AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Wrexham: Tilley denies Dragons first win since EFL return

Wrexham are still searching for their first win on their return to the Football League following a 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in their

Jacob Mendy spotted Elliot Lee, who beat Alex Bass with the game's first shot on target after 22 minutes.

Bass would come up with crucial saves against Thomas O'Connor and James McClean, making his debut for the Dragons before Ben Foster saved Ali Al-Hamadi's 66th-minute penalty.

The Dons would equalize as Eoghan O'Connell brought down Harry Pell and James Tilley beat Foster from the penalty spot.

Story of the match

Wimbledon were much the better side in the opening stages of the game as Al-Hamadi and strike partner Omar Bugiel were causing problems for the Wrexham defense.

Mendy was the architect of the move that led to the Dragons' goal. He received a lofted pass from Ben Tozer and after sprinting down the field, his cutback found Lee, whose shot took a slight deflection past Bass on its way in.

Wrexham celebrate after Elliot Lee gave them the lead/Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

Four minutes later, Ryan Barnett's weighted cross was met by O'Connor and his powerful header forced Bass to tip over the crossbar.

Some good work by Al-Hamadi led to an opportunity for Ryan Johnson but Mendy was on hand to make a crucial block from the point-blank chance.

After Bass easily saved McClean's strike, Al-Hamadi again was at the heart of the Wimbledon attack, but his pass to Tilley was a bit too quick to control in the area.

The dangerous Mendy was dominating the left side of the pitch and he found McClean in the box, whose rose highest but his header was tame and Bass easily dealt with it.

Early in the second half, Josh Neufville fed Bugiel and he turned only to fire over before Tilley saw his low drive deflected just wide of the post.

On 65 minutes, the hosts earned a penalty following a collision in the box and Al-Hamadi stepped up to the spot, his shot into the bottom left corner well-saved by Foster.

Lee had a chance to double the Dragons' advantage as he won a free kick in a dangerous position after being brought down and his curling right-footed set-piece pushed away by Bass.

Referee Darren Drysdale awarded Wimbledon a second penalty after O'Connell had bundled over Pell and Tilley beat Foster into the roof of the net.

AFC Wimbledon players surround James Tilley's goal from the penalty spot leveled the match/Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

In the dying minutes of second-half stoppage time, Lee, Luke Young and Sam Dalby went close but Wrexham couldn't find a winner and were forced to settle for just a single point.

Man of the match: Jacob Mendy

Was a constant threat down the left, set up Wrexham's goal and got in a key block on Johnson to deny Wimbledon what could have been an equalizer at the time.