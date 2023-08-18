Nottingham Forest 2-1 Sheffield United: Late Wood strike gets Reds up and running

Chris Wood headed home a late winner to give Nottingham Forest a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United at the City Ground, their first win of the season.

Having come on as a substitute, the New Zealander took his chance brilliantly, flicking a header past Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham to send the crowd into raptures.

Gustavo Hamer leveled for the Blades with a beautifully struck curling shot three minutes into the second half on his debut with the club.

The visitors were much improved in the second half after going behind with just two minutes and 23 seconds through Taiwo Awoniyi, who scored for the second straight match.

Story of the match

It didn't take long for Forest to bring delight to their home crowd as a miskick by Max Lowe was pounced on by Brennan Johnson and a subsequent cross by Serge Aurier was met by Awoniyi, who headed home.

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi beats Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham for the first goal of the match at the City Ground/Photo: Darren Staples/AFP via Getty Images

Sheffield United looked for an immediate response through a long throw by Jack Robinson and after Anel Ahmedhodzic flicked on, William Osula failed to make contact with the ball.

After Foderingham denied Morgan Gibbs-White, Aurier kept the corner alive and Scott McKenna would eventually head over.

The Reds appealed for a penalty after Ahmedhodzovic and Awoniyi got tangled up but referee Peter Bankes waved play on and the Bosnian made a crucial challenge to keep the ball away from Neco Williams.

On 34 minutes, Danilo was only able to partially clear Ben Osborn's cross and that gave Vinicius Souza an opportunity, his curling strike claimed by Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Osborn came to Hamer's rescue after the former Coventry man had erred, Joe Worrall clearing with Osula in the area. Willy Boly was then booked for hauling down Benie Traore.

Lowe and Osborn then won corners and after Aurier was cautioned for disagreeing with, Gibbs-White fired over in a good position.

Late in the first half, Orel Mangala and Osula tussled in the area with Oliver Norwood the latest to go into Bankes' notebook following some harsh words to the man in charge.

Paul Heckingbottom decided to make a change at halftime as the Blades boss brought on Yasser Larouci for Lowe and they soon created a chance, Ahmedhodzic's strike deflecting off of Williams wide.

Aurier could only head over his own crossbar and from the second corner, McKenna could only clear as far as Hamer, who struck a beautifully curling shot into the top corner.

With Sheffield United clearly on the front foot, Osula dug in and Souza nearly duplicated Hamer's effort, missing by just inches.

That nearly proved costly as Awoniyi appeared to score his and Forest's second of the match from a pass by Johnson, but the assistant referee signaled for offsides as Chris Basham came on for Souza.

With the match still hanging in the balance, Hamer was shown a yellow card after a foul on Gibbs-White and Osula was withdrawn for Andre Brooks.

Traoré was gifted a chance following a mix-up between Worrall and McKenna only to see Turner deny him and he was then subbed out for Antwoine Hackford.

After Osborn was booked for time-wasting, the Reds grabbed a winner a minute from time as Aurier's cross was met by Wood and he beat Foderingham to give Forest their first victory of the season.

Man of the match: Serge Aurier

Rebounded from a difficult opening match at Arsenal to produce two delightful crosses for Awoniyi and Wood's goals and could have a third had Awoniyi put away another chance.

Enjoying freedom down the right flank, Aurier caused problems for the Sheffield United defense all evening with a series of lovely balls into attacking positions.