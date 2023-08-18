Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Nottingham Forest face Sheffield United at the City Ground as both sides aim for their first Premier League win of the season.

The Reds trailed 2-0 against Arsenal through first-half goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka before Taiwo Awoniyi pulled a goal back inside the final ten minutes, but it wasn't enough to salvage a result.

On their return to the top flight after two years away, Sheffield United were beaten by Crystal Palace 1-0 courtesy of Odsonne Edouard four minutes into the second half.

Team news

Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awionyi looks set to be rewarded for his goal as a substitute at Arsenal with a start here. Neco Williams also could start as Ola Aina will miss out.

Summer signing Anthony Elanga is expected to be on the bench again and he will be joined by Moussa Niakhate, who has recovered from his elbow injury.

Left-back Omar Richards continues his long spell on the sidelines with a groin injury whilst goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and center-half Felipe have been ruled out with knee issues.

Harry Toffolo is listed as questionable with the left-back battling an undisclosed injury.

Sheffield United

The Blades have a long injury list ahead of the trip to Sheffield as Rhian Brewster, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Max Lowe are all suffering from thigh injuries joining George Baldock, Ismalia Coulibaly (knee) and John Fleck (leg) on the sidelines.

Jayden Bogle (knee), Daniel Jebbison (groin), Oliver McBurnie (ankle), and Oliver Norwood (head) are all listed as questionable.

Gustavo Hamer is set to start on his debut for the club after arriving from Championship side Coventry.

Predicted lineups

Nottingham Forest: Turner; McKenna, Worrall, Boly; Williams, Mangala, Danilo, Aurier; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Johnson

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Robinson, Egan, Ahmedhodžić; Lowe, Souza, Norwood, Hamer, Osborn; Osula, Traoré

Ones to watch

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

One of the Reds' key players last season with five goals and eight assists, Gibbs-White is the engine man in the midfield and had an all-around excellent games against Arsenal last week.

Photo: Ritchie Sumpter/Nottingham Forest FC via Getty Images

Having been a member of Sheffield United when these two sides last met, you know there will be a little extra motivation for the 23-year-old to get one over on his former side.

Benie Traore (Sheffield United)

Despite not scoring in his debut for the club last week following a move from BK Hacken, the Ivorian frontman impressed with his overall performance.

Photo: SportImage/Sheffield United via Getty Images

With 12 goals for Hacken last season, Traore will be continued to provide some much-needed punch in what looks to be a rather weak attack.

Previous meetings

The last matchup between the two sides was a memorable one as Nottingham Forest advanced to the EFL Championship play-off final following a penalty shootout victory in the second leg of their semifinal tie.

After a 2-1 defeat in the first leg at home, Sheffield United fell further behind as Brennan Johnson scored in the 19th minute to give the Reds a two-goal aggregate advantage.

The Blades hit back early in the second half through Morgan Gibbs-White and with 15 minutes to play, John Fleck put the Yorkshire side on level terms.

In the shootout, Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba was the hero, saving from Norwood and Conor Hourihane while Johnson, Cafu and Steve Cook found the back of the net for the Reds.

That set up the final act as Samba stopped Gibbs-White's weak effort to send Forest to Wembley for the first time in three decades.

As this match was rescheduled from tomorrow due to other events going on in the city and was not selected for television coverage on its original date, it will not be shown in the UK.

Kickoff is set for 3pm BST.