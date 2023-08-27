Chelsea 3-0 Luton Town: Pochettino earns first win as Blues ease past Hatters

Chelsea earned their first win under Mauricio Pochettino as a Raheem Sterling double helped the Blues past Luton Town 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling opened the scoring in the 17th minute as he received the ball wide on the right side, made his way past three Luton players and found the bottom corner.

The lead was doubled on 67 minutes as the England winger converted a Malo Gusto cross from close range.

He then turned provider for the Blues' third, sending in a low cross into the area for Nucolas Jackson, who picked up his first goal for the club.

The Hatters have yet to pick up any points or score from open play since promotion from the EFL Championship as they ready for their first-ever Premier League home match Friday against West Ham United.

Story of the match

As expected Chelsea began the match by dominating possession and they quickly had their first chance as Sterling was played in down the right only to see his shot blocked by Luton captain Tom Lockyer.

Minutes later, the ball fell to Sterling and his bullet volley was well held by Hatters goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Enzo Fernandez then took Ben Chilwell's cheeky layoff on the edge of the box only to see his rising shot flash over the crossbar.

On eight minutes, the visitors created an opportunity after dispossessing Moises Caicedo, who was making his debut with the Blues, Tahith Chong reacting quickest, but shooting high and wide.

Clever play by the hosts ended when the ball fell to Fernandez inside the area, his effort going high and wide.

Sterling then produced a spectacular individual passage of play to put the hosts in front. He claimed the ball on the wide right, slalomed between two defenders, dummied, and rolled his shot into the bottom corner.

Three minutes before halftime, the visitors nearly equalized from a set-piece. Ryan Giles' corner kick found Ross Barkley but the ex-Chelsea man headed over the crossbar at the near post.

The second half began much the same as the first, Chelsea with the majority of possession and probing the Luton defense and the lead should have been doubled as Chilwell opted to pass rather than shoot from Jackson's back-heel.

Kaminski then beat away Jackson's half-volley and Fernandez struck the post for a second time as his strike from a Sterling cross hit the left upright.

Robert Sanchez didn't have much to do in the Chelsea net until the 61st minute when Giles' shot deflected off of Gusto that forced him into a reflex save and he then collected the loose ball in the air.

Seven minutes later, the hosts found a second. Gusto received a low ball on the right and his first-time cross reached Sterling who turned and finished into the bottom corner.

Raheem Sterling scores his second goal of the match in Chelsea's victory over Luton Town/Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

The outstanding Fernandez helped create Chelsea's third as he released Sterling down the right side and he squared for Jackson, who tapped in at the back post.

On 85 minutes, Carlton Morris, scorer of the Hatters' only top-flight goal so far, flicked into the path of Jacob Brown but his fierce shot rose over the crossbar.

Man of the match: Enzo Fernandez

His creativity and energetic play were on full display. As Chelsea's number ten, he nearly scored on free-kicks, long-range shots and arrived in good areas to get himself open.