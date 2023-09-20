Hull City vs Leeds United preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The first Yorkshire derby for three years sees Hull City host Leeds United at the MKM Stadium.

Since an opening-day loss to Norwich, Hull are unbeaten in five matches and sit sixth in the EFL Championship table with Aaron Connolly's late equalizer rescuing a point against Coventry last Friday.

Leeds started slow after returning to the Championship, going winless in their first three games but they have found a bit of form recently, a 3-0 victory at Millwall taking them up to tenth.

Should the Whites take all three points, they will vault over their West Yorkshire rivals while victory for Hull could see them go as high as third.

Team news

Hull City

The Tigers are set to welcome back Ozan Tufan, who has missed the last two matches with a thigh injury with manager Liam Rosenior saying he will be included if he's fit.

Greg Docherty and Dogukan Sinik remain long-term absentees while James Furlong, signed from Brighton on deadline day, is available for selection and could feature in some role.

Leeds United

Ethan Ampadu picked up an injury in the victory over Millwall and according to manager Daniel Farke, his status is unknown while Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Junior Firpo and Djed Spence have all been ruled out.

With such a quick turnaround, Farke may opt to rotate the squad with Jaidon Anthony, Daniel James and Ilia Gruev all possibilities to start.

Predicted lineups

Hull City: Ingram; Vinagre, Greaves, Jones, Coyle; Seri, Slater, Twine, Philogene; Delap, Connolly

Leeds United: Meslier; Byram, Struijk, Rodon, Ayling; Gray, Gruev; Gnonto, Piroe, James, Rutter

Ones to watch

Jaden Philogene (Hull City)

His debut for the club against Coventry was a successful one. Leading the Tigers in successful dribbles and chances created, he was a constant threat in playing the full 90 minutes.

Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Having paid £5 million to bring him to the MKM, Philogene made an excellent first impression, giving Hull fans a glimpse of what he can do.

Joel Piroe (Leeds United)

Like Philogene, Piroe has been excellent for his new side with goals in each of his first three appearances for the Whites since making the move to Yorkshire from Swansea.

Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

His ability to form a partnership with Georginio Rutter in quick fashion has been the key to the improved play of Leeds and he could be amongst the goals against a Hull side yet to keep a clean sheet.

Previous meetings

Hull and Leeds have not met since 2020 when the Whites were 4-0 winners to solidify a playoff place.

Leeds were ahead inside the first five minutes as Luke Ayling's shot took a massive deflection off of Callum Elder and into the bottom of the net.

Pablo Hernandez, who had earlier hit the crossbar, doubled the visitors' advantage as he calmly finished past Tigers goalkeeper George Long.

The scoring was complete when Tyler Roberts scored twice inside the final ten minutes, first converting Mateusz Klich's lay-off then heading home from another Klich assist.

The match will be available in the UK via the Sky Sports Red Button with kickoff set for 7:45pm UK time.