Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Birmingham City look to stop a three-match winless run in the EFL Championship as they host Queens Park Rangers at St. Andrews'.

Successive defeats to Watford and leaders Preston North End off the back of a draw against Millwall have seen the Blues slip to eighth as they search for a first win in almost a month.

QPR are coming off of a 1-1 draw against Swansea City, Landon Dykes rescuing a point for the Hoops with a 92nd-minute equalizer as the Londoners sit 20th, four points above the relegation zone.

Team news

Birmingham City

Lee Buchanan and Lukas Jutkiewicz will return to the side after each served their respective suspensions. Sikiri Dembele is also in contention after recovering from a muscle injury.

Alfie Chang (knee), George Hall (hamstring), Ethan Laird (hamstring), and Tyler Roberts (calf) all remain out.

Queens Park Rangers

Lyndon Dykes looks set to reclaim his place up top while Jack Colback is in contention for a place in the starting XI after serving his suspension.

Jimmy Dunne is the Hoops' only confirmed absentee as the center-back is suffering from a dislocated shoulder picked up in preseason.

Predicted lineups

Birmingham City: Ruddy; Drameh, Sanderson, Long, Longelo; Sunjic, Bielik; Anderson, Stansfield, Miyoshi; Hogan

Queens Park Rangers: Begovic; Kakay, Cook, Fox; Smyth, Dozzell, Field, Paal; Willock, Dykes, Chair

Ones to watch

Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City)

The on-loan Fulham man scored the Blues' only goal, his third of the season, in the defeat to Preston and has shown himself to be the best finisher in the side as well as his ability to handle the duties that come with being a center-forward.

Photo: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images



Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers)

Was the best player in last week's draw with Swansea, running the team from midfield, and will look to replicate that against Birmingham.

Photo: MB Media/Getty Images

Previous meetings

Birmingham did the double over QPR last season without conceding and in their last matchup, the Blues were 1-0 winners through a goal from Tahith Chong.

Chong converted Juninho Bacuna's cross after just three minutes and Jutkiewicz nearly doubled the lead but was denied by Seny Dieng, who tipped onto the bar.

Birmingham moved up to 16th after their first win in London since 2019 while the Hoops, whose best chance came from Dunne in the second half, stayed six points above the relegation zone.

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 7:30pm UK time and kickoff set for half an hour later.