Everton 1-2 Luton Town: Superb Hatters climb out of relegation zone with first-ever Premier League win

Luton Town won their first-ever Premier League match at the sixth time of asking, as goals from Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris gave the Hatters a 2-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

After 24 minutes, Luton were in front as Morris' header clanged off the crossbar and when Ashley Young looked to clear, the ball rocketed off of Lockyer and into the back of the net.

The lead was doubled seven minutes later, an unmarked Morris side-footing a volley past Jordan Pickford from Alfie Doughty's free-kick at the back post.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin did halve the deficit for the Toffees, his close-range effort awarded following a long check by VAR shortly before halftime.

With one point from their opening five matches since promotion to the top flight, Luton now move out of the relegation zone after quadrupling their point total, level on points with Everton.

Story of the match

With the rain teeming down on the Goodison Park pitch, Everton were off with the first chance after just three minutes, Dwight McNeil pouncing on a defensive mixup only to shoot wide of the post.

A minute later, Calvert-Lewin rose highest to meet an Andrei Mykolenko cross, his effort lacking the necessary power to trouble Thomas Kaminski in the Luton goal.

James Garner was next to have a go as he latched on to the end of Abdoulaye Doucoure's pass and curled with his left foot but the strike was wide of the mark.

Doucoure then squared a ball for Idrissa Gueye, his shot nowhere close and Mykolenko's cheeky flick was met by Amadou Onana, who also was off the mark.

The Toffees were nearly made to pay for all of their wastefulness after 20 minutes had passed, Lockyer meeting a cross after breaking free of the defense and heading over the bar by just inches.

Corner kicks were becoming an important part of the Hatters' attack and they created the opening goal from one, Doughty's delivery met by Morris, whose header clanged the bar and Young's attempted clearance deflected off of Lockyer and past Pickford.

Another set-piece would help double the visitors' lead. Doughty was again in the thick of the action, his laser-like cross finding Morris once more, his low volley beating Pickford.

In the 36th minute, McNeil's cross into the box found Garner, whose header from just five yards away could only hit the underside of the crossbar.

Everton did get the goal they were looking for four minutes from halftime. Kaminski saved Onana's strike but only into the path of Calvert-Lewin, who fired home from close range.

A lengthy review by VAR showed that there was no offsides on the play and the goal was given.

Luton brought on Mads Andersen for Reece Burke at halftime and soon after Lockyer was forced off with an eye injury, Teden Mengi entering the match in his place.

Jack Harrison came on for his Toffees debut, replacing Gueye at halftime but he was unable to help his side generate anything of note over the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Everton manager Sean Dyche tried to change the course of the game further, making a change just before the hour mark, Beto coming on for Doucoure.

It looked as though the visitors had restored their two-goal advantage on 63 minutes, Jacob Brown sending a header across goal that Morris was on hand to convert but Brown had judged to have been offsides when meeting Doughty's cross.

With quarter of an hour left to play, Beto went close but his close-range header from Harrison's knockdown sailed over the bar.

In the 83rd minute, Arnaut Danjuma was brought on with McNeil being withdrawn but it proved to be of little consequence as Luton held out for a win no one associated with the club will ever forget.

Man of the match: Carlton Morris

The heart and soul of everything positive for Luton, the ex-Barnsley man once again turned in a superb performance. His volley that he scored from was first-class and he inadvertently set up Lockyer's goal with a sublime header.

Morris also won seven aerial duels and never stopped running, showcasing his umatched work ethic. He's the reason the Hatters have a real chance of defying the odds and staying up.