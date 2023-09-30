Luton Town 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Hatters earn first-ever Premier League point

Carlton Morris ensured Luton Town would take their first-ever Premier League point after his penalty earned the Hatters a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Kenilworth Road.

The hosts had fallen behind five minutes into the second half through a superb solo effort by Pedro Neto, who beat Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski into the roof of the net.

Luton, who had chances early on through Jacob Brown and late in the game from Cauley Woodrow, won a penalty when Joao Gomes handled in the area and Morris sent Jose Sa the wrong way.

Jan-Ricner Bellegarde had been sent off earlier after a vicious foul on Luton captain Tom Lockyer, forcing the visitors to play most of the game short a man.

The point means the Hatters move off of the foot of the table following Burnley's defeat to Manchester United later on in the evening while Wolves are 16th.

Story of the match

Luton got off to an energetic start as they dominated the ball and created many chances but were unable to find an early breakthrough.

In the 10th minute, Nelson Semedo's poor clearance gave Morris an opportunity on the edge of the box and the former Barnsley man turned past Mario Lemina, his curling effort coming back off the post.

Brown then tried his luck from inside the box only to see Max Kilman get in a key block and he made another crucial intervention, heading over Alfie Doughty's free kick.

After 15 minutes of tame action, Wolves were reduced to ten men when Bellegarde kicked out at Lockyer after the two had gotten tangled up, referee Josh Smith left with no choice but to send him off.

Albert Sambi Lokonga had the final chance of the opening 45 minutes as he fired a shot straight at Sa, Luton having felt they should have gotten something out of what was their best first half of the season.

Just as he had done to open the match, Morris fashioned the first chance after the restart, his header pushed away by Sa at the near post.

Against the run of play, Wolves were in front. Gomes clipped a lovely ball for Neto, who beat Lockyer and calmly finished past Kaminski.

The visitors went in search of a second, Lemina's header from a Neto free kick saved by Kaminski, and the Luton shot-stopper then denied Kilman.

With 65 minutes gone, Gomes was judged to have handled in the area despite replays showing the ball coming off his knee but VAR confirmed the call on the field.

Morris then scored his second penalty of the season following his spot-kick goal on the opening day at Brighton to draw the Hatters level.

Carlton Morris reacts after leveling the match from the penalty spot/Photo: Jacques Feeney/Offsides/Offsides via Getty Images

Despite the momentum gained from the goal, the hosts couldn't create any clear-cut chances. Chiedozie Ogbene thought he had scored the winner but the goal was called back for offsides.

Woodrow then had the final opportunity when his goal-bound effort was deflected off the line as the Hatters, who were much the better side for most of the match, were forced to settle for a point.

Man of the match: Chiedozie Ogbene

Electrifying performance from the winger as his pace caused Wolves all sorts of problems, linked up well with Doughty and Morris and if he can produce a better end product, he'll be an even more complete player.