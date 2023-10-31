Orlando City vs Nashville SC: match report

ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 30: Orlando City midfielder Wilder Cartagena (16) shoots and scores the first goal and celebrates during the MLS playoff soccer match between the Orlando City SC and Nashville SC, 2023 at Explorer Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Orlando maintained their fine run of form coming into this game thanks to a wonder goal from Wilder Cartagena in the 41st minute.

The Lions dominated proceedings for most of the game, having 25 shots to just the seven from Nashville.

The first chance of the game fell to Facundo Torres in the third minute of the game, but the Uruguayan international could not finish from five yards out after a scramble on the edge of the box thanks to a good save from Joe Willis.

Despite Orlando’s early dominance, the best chance of the opening affairs came from Nashville striker Sam Surridge in the 19th minute.

The ball was played perfectly into Surridge by Jacob Shaffelburg, but Surridge blazed the ball over the crossbar from just a couple yards out.

Orlando’s attacking persistence finally paid off in the 41st minute, as Wilder Cartagena scored a fantastic goal from over 25 yards out in the top right corner to give the Lions the lead.

This vital moment in the game gave Orlando a chance for their first win in a playoff game since 2020, where they defeated New York City FC on penalties in the first round of the playoffs.

Their goal was nearly met with an instant response however, as Hany Mukhtar was inches away from levelling the scoring in the 43rd minute, with his fantastic strike from well over 30 yards out hit the crossbar.

Nashville would maintain their pressure into the second half, with Mukhtar coming close again in the 59th minute as his deflected strike was saved by the legs of Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

The chances kept coming for Nashville, but one that many thought should have hit the back of the net was substitute striker Teal Bunbury in the 75th minute, as the striker had a headed opportunity completely unmarked in the box fell wide of the post.

Orlando, however, maintained an excellent defensive display throughout the game thanks to stellar efforts from center-back pairing Robin Jansson and Rodrigo Schlegel as well as the crucial saves made by goalkeeper Gallese.

This display meant that despite the best efforts of Nashville, Orlando held on to their 1-0 lead to take victory in game one of this ‘best-of-three’ playoff format.

This victory means that Orlando will travel to Geodis Park in Nashville with a chance to progress to the second round of the playoffs.

Nashville, however, will need to regroup and focus on next week’s fixture at home, as anything but a win will see them eliminated from the playoffs.

Although Orlando had many standout players this evening, the man of the match award was given to midfielder Wilder Cartagena after his wonderful goal saw Orlando take a massive advantage into their away fixture in Nashville.

The midfielder when asked about his goal stated, “It was a beautiful goal… Cesar headed (the ball) over to me, and then I found myself in a lot of space, and I decided to just hit it with a lot of confidence.”

Cartagena was also prevalent in winning his duels during the game, winning four out of his five ground duels and two out of three of his aerial duels during the game. A massive reason as to how Orlando were able to dominate the game in midfield.

The goal also marked Cartagena’s third ever goal for the club and his first goal since August 21st in their 3-1 win over Chicago Fire. A big moment for the midfielder in his first season in Florida.

Orlando will take on Nashville in a potentially series deciding game at Geodis Park on Tuesday 7th November, with a chance to advance to the second round after consecutive years of first round exits.