New York Red Bulls 0-3 Orlando City SC: Lions dominate to run unbeaten streak to five matches

Orlando City SC continued their impressive run of form, defeating the New York Red Bulls 3-0 at Red Bull Arena as Facundo Torres scored twice for the visitors.

It was Ivan Angulo who put the Lions in front as his shot from the center of the box beat New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel in the 18th minute.

Things went from bad to worse for the Red Bulls as Andres Reyes was shown a second yellow card, leading to his dismissal and after a foul by Sean Nealis, Torres scored from the penalty spot to double Orlando's lead.

Angulo would turn provider for the Lions' final goal, picking up an assist after doing most of the work in the build-up play, finding Torres, who picked up his fourth of the season.

Manager Oscar Pareja picked up his 50th win as Orlando manager and his side extended their winning streak against New York to four matches in all competitions.

Story of the match

Neither side had much going for them over the beginning stages of the match with New York having the better of the play.

In the 12th minute, Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese got caught out but his defense came to the rescue and was able to clear the centering pass sent in.

Two minutes later, Dru Yearwood surged forward and with the ball at the end line, his tight-angle shot was blocked away by Gallese for a corner kick.

The Lions then opened the scoring on 18 minutes as John Tolkin was caught high up the pitch and Wilder Cartagena played a through ball to Angulo and fired home with his left foot.

Ivan Angulo (r.) celebrates with a teammate after scoring the opening goal in Orlando's victory/Photo: Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

On the half-hour mark, the Red Bulls should have been level. Mauricio Pereyra turned the ball over just past the halfway line, but in transiton, Luquinhas hit a soft shot right at Gallese.

Four minutes from halftime, Torres laid the ball off for Kyle Smith whose attempt was well wide of the left post.

In the seventh minute of stoppage time, Tom Barlow should have scored into the empty net but he shot well over the crossbar after Gallese was caught out of position.

Two minutes into the second half, a ball over the top to Ercan Kara and Reyes pulled him back in transition, picked up his second caution of the evening and was sent off.

Following the ensuing free-kick, which was cleared, referee Victor Rivas and judged that Nealis had taken Robin Jansson down and although Coronel guessed correctly, Torres still found the top right corner.

Cesar Araujo was forced off with an injury on 57 minutes and was replaced by Felipe Martins.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the hosts had their chances and John Tolkin saw his effort deflected out for a corner and Yearwood fired wide on an end-to-end counterattack.

Kara and Pereyra were subbed off for Duncan McGuire and Martin Ojeda and shortly after, Angulo's strike from a tight angle, after being sent down the left, was saved by Coronel.

In the 72nd minute, the Lions added a third. After clearing a set piece, Ojeda knocked the ball down on a recycled attempt and in yards of space, Angulo drew two defenders to him and found Torres, who buried the chance.

Jansson was on hand to block a shot from substitute Elias Manoel four minutes later and at the other end Torres twice found Ojeda, but the New York defense sent out for a corner on the first try and his volley was wide on the second attempt.

The Lions received a scare when Dylan Nealis crashed into Gallese's leg as the goalkeeper was in the process of catching the ball and after several minutes of treatment, looked to be OK.

Moments later, Manoel nearly knocked the ball behind the Orlando shot-stopper after he took roo much time to make a pass.

Jansson was then forced to block a venomous shot from Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan, who subsequently went down and re-injured himself forcing his side to finish with nine men after using all of their substitutions.

There was no more action as the Lions continued their climb up the table while New York continued to search for answers.

Man of the match: Facundo Torres

His brace helped put the game away for Orlando and his combination play with Angulo in the way they linked up and always created danger for one another was the outstanding characteristics from an excellent overall performance.