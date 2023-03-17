Orlando City vs Charlotte FC: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

Orlando City return to MLS action to take on an out-of-form Charlotte FC outfit.

On Wednesday night, the Lions crashed out of the CONCACAF Champions League in disappointing fashion. Ercan Kara's 90th-minute bicycle kick wasn't enough for Oscar Pareja's men as they were knocked out on away goals. Orlando can hold their heads high as they took one of the best teams in CONCACAF all the way and played some great football in the home leg.

It has been a difficult start to 2023 for the away side. The Crown have lost all three of their games so far, including one against new boys St. Louis City. Head coach Christian Lattanzio will be hoping that their fortunes will turn in Central Florida.

Teams news

Orlando City:

Oscar Pareja will have his whole roster to choose from ahead of Saturday's match.

Antonio Carlos could make his first appearance of 2023 after being back in full training for over a week.

Charlotte FC:

Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina will remain out as he recovers from back surgery. Pablo Sisniega will retain his spot between the sticks.

Guzmán Corujo will also remain out for the Crown.

Predicted lineups

Orlando: Gallese; Petrasso, Jansson, Antonio Carlos, Halliday; Araújo, Pereyra; Angulo, Ojeda, Torres; McGuire.

Charlotte FC: Sisniega; Bronico, Tulioma, Malanda, Byrne; Jones, Westwood; Jóźwiak, Shinyashiki, Świderski; Copetti.

Ones to watch

Pedro Gallese:

Peruvian shot-stopper Pedro Gallese has by far been Orlando's best performer this season.

With a combined 27 saves across Orlando's opening five games this season, Gallese is the reason why the Lions have been so strong defensively.

Until Orlando can build chemistry in attack, Gallese will be the man to keep them in games.

Enzo Copetti:

Argentine marksman Enzo Copetti arrived in North Carolina in the offseason to bolster their attacking options.

The 27-year-old is the scorer of Charlotte's only goal this season as he headed home from a Karol Świderski cross - something we should see often this season.

It has been a slow start for Copetti and his team, but he has the potential to fire the Crown to the playoffs.

Last time out

These sides last met in a playoff six-pointer in August of last year.

Ercan Kara broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute before Charlotte equalised just four minutes later through the head of McKinze Gaines.

Orlando won the match at the death as Tesho Akindele finished past Kahlina to snatch all three points.

The result put Orlando above the playoff line and Charlotte remained out, and as we know, those were the final outcomes for the two sides in the 2022 season.

How to watch

The game will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Coverage will begin at 6:55pm ET with kick-off scheduled for 7:30pm ET.