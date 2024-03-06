Paris Saint-German breezed past Real Sociedad in tonight’s round of 16 tie, with the French league leaders winning 4-1 on aggregate. PSG came into the fixture with a healthy 2 goal lead from the previous tie, knowing only an absolute disaster would jeopardise their spot in the quarter-final stages.

Absolute dominance of Luis Enrique's men

The game started in a typical fashion, with PSG dominating the ball and Sociedad lacking any sort of cutting edge in the final third. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 15th minute, with a fine whipped finish into the top right corner. The Frenchman was the real difference between the two sides tonight. Sociedad grew towards the end of the first-half, but their only chance was a speculative effort from Kubo, which went well wide.

The second-half followed much the same pattern as the first, and Sociedad looked like a beaten team. In the 56th minute, Star man Kylian Mbappe all but sealed the tie for his side, when he latched on to a Lee Kang-In through ball and dispatched past Remiro with calmness and ease. The forward scored his fourth UCL goal of the campaign, and topped off a fine display from the French champions.

PSG rotated much of their starting eleven when the tie was all but over, and the game looked to be heading to a dreary conclusion. Mikel Merino scored a consolation goal in the 90th minute, after he scrambled in a rebound from a Turrientes cross. It at least gave the crowd something to cheer about on a disappointing evening in the Champions League.

PSG joined Bayern Munich, who also won, in being the first two teams through to the Champions League quarter-finals. Bayern were 3-0 victors at home to Lazio, with Harry Kane also netting a brace in that game. Tomorrow, Manchester City face Copenhagen and Real Madrid host RB Leipzig, which will promise to add to an already exciting week of UCL action.