Paris Saint-German breezed past Real Sociedad in tonight’s round of 16 tie, with the French league leaders winning 4-1 on aggregate. PSG came into the fixture with a healthy 2 goal lead from the previous tie, knowing only an absolute disaster would jeopardise their spot in the quarter-final stages.

Absolute dominance of Luis Enrique's men

The game started in a typical fashion, with PSG dominating the ball and Sociedad lacking any sort of cutting edge in the final third. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 15th minute, with a fine whipped finish into the top right corner.  The Frenchman was the real difference between the two sides tonight. Sociedad grew towards the end of the first-half, but their only chance was a speculative effort from Kubo, which went well wide.

The second-half followed much the same pattern as the first, and Sociedad looked like a beaten team. In the 56th minute, Star man Kylian Mbappe all but sealed the tie for his side, when he latched on to a Lee Kang-In through ball and dispatched past Remiro with calmness and ease. The forward scored his fourth UCL goal of the campaign, and topped off a fine display from the French champions.

PSG rotated much of their starting eleven when the tie was all but over,  and the game looked to be heading to a dreary conclusion. Mikel Merino scored a consolation goal in the 90th minute, after he scrambled in a rebound from a Turrientes cross. It at least gave the crowd something to cheer about on a disappointing evening in the Champions League.

PSG joined Bayern Munich, who also won, in being the first two teams through to the Champions League quarter-finals. Bayern were 3-0 victors at home to Lazio, with Harry Kane also netting a brace in that game. Tomorrow, Manchester City face Copenhagen and Real Madrid host RB Leipzig, which will promise to add to an already exciting week of UCL action.

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Charlie Jefferies
Charlie Jefferies
Football Journalism Student and Sports Fanatic
10$
25$
50$
Custom