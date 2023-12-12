Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich: United crash out after disastrous campaign in Europe

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United looks dejected at full-time following the team's defeat in the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and FC Bayern München at Old Trafford on December 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in quite spectacular fashion. Kingsley Coman's goal just after 70 minutes, was the final nail in the coffin as Erik ten Hag's side finished bottom of Group A.

Jonny Evans of Manchester United looks dejected after they concede the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and FC Bayern München at Old Trafford on December 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Manchester United knew that they required a miracle coming into tonight's game, and hoped that the other game in the group would end in a draw. But the bottom line is, that ending a Champions League group stage with just four points is simply not good enough. Especially for a three-time winner of the competition. In years past, it would have been simply unthinkable that Manchester United could finish bottom of a group that everyone expected them to get out of.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United looks dejected at full-time following the team's defeat in the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and FC Bayern München at Old Trafford on December 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

When the draw for the group stage was made, it was a kind draw. Or so we thought. Although Bayern's strengths are there for all to see, Copenhagen and Galatasaray provided a clear route to the next stage. Instead, United leaves the competition having not only lost to all three of its opponents but also having given up more goals than any other team.

scoreboard shows defeat by Bayern Munich after the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and FC Bayern Munchen at Old Trafford on December 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

The European nights are part of what makes the club unique, from the tragedy to the success. The 1968 triumph is commemorated with the statue of Denis Law, George Best, and Sir Bobby Charlton. Bayern Munich's visit reminds everyone of that most magical night in 1999.

Sofyan Amrabat of Manchester United is dejected after the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and FC Bayern Munchen at Old Trafford on December 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

The fact that Manchester United did not qualify for the Europa League is perhaps a good thing. It makes no sense to put off the inevitable rebuilding or to prolong the humiliation.

Story of the game:

Even though Bayern had already guaranteed first place in Group A, head coach Thomas Tuchel selected a strong lineup because his team was eager to avenge their shocking 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United is tackled by Leon Goretzka and Mathys Tel of Bayern Munich during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and FC Bayern Munchen at Old Trafford on December 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

In the first few minutes, they moved the ball around with their signature assurance. Joshua Kimmich and Harry Kane both had quiet shots that didn't put Andre Onana to the test. Manuel Neuer could only divert Luke Shaw's more promising effort over the bar.

Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich and Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United challenge during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and FC Bayern Munchen at Old Trafford on December 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Although Bournemouth soundly defeated Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday, Ten Hag's team's most recent victory over Chelsea gave fans faith that they may still improve against teams with greater resources.

That was indicated by particular signs. This season, Manchester United's pushing has been a strength. They were most effective when pressing high up the pitch and occasionally creating awkward situations for Bayern. When the German side played through them, issues arose.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich on the ball during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and FC Bayern München at Old Trafford on December 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

When Coman crossed the ball and Leroy Sane somehow messed up a clear opening, it should have resulted in the first goal. But despite Harry Maguire's groin injury interfering with the game, Manchester United dominated the opening half.

Shaw left at halftime as well, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka took his place. However, with the scores tied in Manchester and Denmark, United just needed a goal to move up to the second spot in the standings. And in the second half, there were opportunities.

Kim Min-Jae of Bayern Munich, Diogo Dalot of Manchester United and Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich challenge during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and FC Bayern Munchen at Old Trafford on December 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

After Wan-Bissaka's deft cut-back, Fernandes really ought to have done better than shoot straight over the bar when he was free in the box. Then, Min-Jae Kim needed to make a spectacular interception to stop the United attackers who were closing in on them from tapping in. It was their chance.

However, Manchester United needed a goal at both venues following Copenhagen's opening match against Galatasaray to qualify, and when word spread through the stands, some of the excitement also seemed to fade. When Bayern scored, it came as no big surprise.

Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich on the ball whilst under pressure from Jonny Evans of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and FC Bayern München at Old Trafford on December 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Even though Kane was not playing at his best when he returned to England, the Manchester United defenders could not stop his touch when it came to putting Coman through on goal. Any last glimmer of hope that Ten Hag's team could summon something vanished as the Frenchman shot past Onana.

Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich celebrates his goal with team mates during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and FC Bayern Munchen at Old Trafford on December 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

The youngsters kept chasing after the ball, but it was too late. Bayern can now look forward to greater difficulties as they extend their winning streak in group-stage matches in the Champions League to 40. It's unclear when Manchester United will participate in this competition again anytime soon.

Player of the game: Kingsley Coman

Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich scores their team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and FC Bayern München at Old Trafford on December 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Kingsley Coman was a constant danger on the right wing who scored with elegance. Because of his pace, Manchester United defenders frequently turned to face their own goal. He was a real handful all night and caused Manchester United many problems.