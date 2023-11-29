Eddie Howe 'so pleased' with Newcastle squad after valiant 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe spoke to the media after the game and highlighted how proud he was of the group of players he had available:

“I’m very, very pleased with what the players have given today, you can see the squad is very thin, what the players gave in the game today, their commitment, their execution, yeah, we rode our luck at times but I think we deserve that, we sort of ran out of luck at the end because I didn’t think it was a penalty.”

Referring to the penalty that was awarded to Paris Saint-Germain for a handball by Tino Livramento just minutes from the end, Howe said:

“With the replays, you’re not taking into account here how quick that ball is struck, it's so quick (while watching) live. It’s hit his chest first and I think that’s the key thing. I think if it hits his hand first, then I still don’t think it would be a penalty because of close proximity (rule) but yeah, I think you could make more of a case. I don’t think you can make a case when it hits another body part first and his hands are low.”

“The referee is under pressure with every decision here with the crowd, the pressure that was put on him by the crowd was extreme. You know, it was the last seconds of the game and he’s given it. I thought he (the referee) was having a good game until that point.”

Howe impressed by Nick Pope

Howe was later asked about the performance of his goalkeeper, Nick Pope: “Nick was like he was against Milan away, where we really needed a giant performance from him. I think when we went 1-0 up today, there was hope that we could go and get a second goal. It didn’t really happen in the second half, we looked tired, and they had a lot of the ball. The players got to a point where they accepted having to defend well, we had to protect our goal like our life depended on it and I think Nick (Pope) was a huge part of that as well as all of the other players.

"I thought we had got there, they (PSG) missed a few chances, but full credit to what the players gave today.”

“We easily could have come here tonight and not been in the competition anymore after 90 minutes, and then the final game becomes a dead one. We still believe.”

Magpies' striker Alexander Isak opened the scoring on the night and gave his thoughts to the media post-match: “It’s never nice to concede a goal that late. I haven’t seen it (the penalty decision) back, we have to trust the refs in this situation. I’m very proud of the team, they (PSG) haven’t lost in some time. We almost got the win, but it’s unfortunate tonight that we didn’t.”

PSG boss Luis Enrique reflected on his side's draw with Newcastle: “I think we played a very great game, we deserved to win, but this is football sometimes, the team that has the most opportunities doesn’t always win.”

“We are one of the teams in Europe that scores the most goals, no doubt, but sometimes the ball doesn’t go in the back of the net. Today, I want to highlight the fans never stopped singing for us, even though we were behind for 70 minutes. We managed to score the equaliser in one of the last minutes, it’s like something from a movie scene, almost.

"I’m happy with Kylian Mbappe’s performance tonight among lots of other players, it’s just more of a frustrating game that we played tonight, we couldn’t score. Against a strong team like Newcastle, who are going to have chances to counter-attack, we had to fight because they showed a high level of performance.

"I am still happy with my players' attitude towards the game, when we have problems, they try to solve them. We managed to score in the end, and we had 72% of the ball, we dominated, but we couldn’t secure the victory.”

“This group is close, one moment we could be losing and still remain in the group stages but one moment we could be drawing and could be out. However, we can still decide our own fate if we get the right result in the final group game.”

Newcastle return to Premier League action on Saturday evening with Manchester United visiting St James’ Park, while PSG play Le Havre on Sunday in Ligue 1.