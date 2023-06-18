Croatia 0-0 Spain (4-5 on pens): Simon heroics wins Nations League for Spain

After 120 minutes without a goal, it was Spain who won the 2023 UEFA Nations League 4-5 on penalties after two brilliant saves by goalkeeper Unai Simon.

The final could not be decided in normal time, and despite pressure from Spain in the closing stages of extra time, it went all the way to penalties in Rotterdam.

Two saves from Spain goalkeeper Simon gave Dani Carvajal the chance to win the Nations League, and he did just that for Spain to give them the trophy at Stadion Feijenoord.

Spain lifted the Nations League trophy for the first time (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Story of the Match

Croatia made just one change to their side from the semi-final, with Martin Erlic coming in for Domagoj Vida at the back.

Luka Modric started the game for Croatia, in what many believe could have been his final game for his country.

There were two changes for Spain after their victory against Italy, with Mikel Merino and Rodrigo dropping out for Fabian Ruiz and Marco Asensio respectively.

Luis de la Fuente's side started brightly with Marco Asensio getting down the right early on, but Croatia slowly built their way into the game as they looked to push into the Spanish half.

A cross into the near post by Fabian Ruiz for Spain looked as though it would be comfortably dealt with by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic but it was parried by the Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper, falling into the path of Alvaro Morata who fortunately for Croatia was offside.

Another huge chance went begging for Spain moments later. A high press caused a mistake at the back for Croatia, leading to a low-driven shot by Gavi which was dragged wide.

Gavi fired just wide in the first half (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Midway through the first half, a ball played over the top found Andrej Kramaric, who after driving into the box took aim at goal but a brilliant last-ditch challenge by Aymeric Laporte denied him.

Moments later, Mario Pasalic stretched to get on the end of a ball into the box by Kramaric but Robin Le Normand did enough to deny him from just a few yards out.

Tottenham Hotspur man Ivan Perisic did well to beat Jesus Navas at the back post but could not get enough power on his header to beat Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Former Celtic full-back Josip Juranovic defended well at times, using his pace to cover well when Spain got forward down the left.

Champions League finalist Marcelo Brozovic did well to get to the byline, but his ball across goal could not find a Croatia man, as Zlatko Dalic's side looked to find a goal just before half-time.

Jordi Alba did well to drive down the left and float a cross onto the head of Morata, who headed over the bar for Spain.

Second half

The start of the second period suggested that one goal could decide the game, with both sides having their fair share of the ball but not creating anything with too much conviction.

Another goalkeeping error nearly led to the opener in the game. A cross near the byline by Perisic went straight over the arms of Simon in the Spain goal, falling to Juranovic who volleyed wide of the mark.

Both sides continued to create chances that failed to be converted. Another cross from the left by Alba could not find a Spain shirt at the back post.

Alba continued to deliver crosses into the box, this time finding the head of Real Madrid's Asensio, who headed over the bar as the game continued to go back and forth between the two teams.

Another cross created a goalscoring opportunity, this time for Croatia. A ball by Perisic found Pasalic at the back post, but he could not head towards goal from a tight angle for the Atalanta man to aim from.

Both sides struggled to find the opening goal (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Pasalic was substituted just moments later by Dalic, with Dinamo Zagreb forward Bruno Petkovic coming on for Croatia.

Rodri fired a powerful shot from miles out midway through the second half, which just evaded the top left corner, eight days after scoring the winner in the UEFA Champions League Final against Manchester City.

Spain made changes themselves shortly after, with Joselu and Ansu Fati coming on the field for Morata and Yeremi Pino respectively.

Fati go involved for Spain, attempting to latch on the end of a ball down the left, but good goalkeeping by Livakovic ensured that his route to goal was cut out despite Ruiz's best efforts from outside the area on the loose ball.

Spain started to create several chances, with Asensio having an effort at goal on the volley but it would only be a tame effort in the end.

Two more changes for Spain followed, with Le Normand and Ruiz being replaced by Nacho Fernandez and Mikel Merino respectively, whilst Luka Ivanusec was replaced by West Ham's Nikola Vlasic, who spent this season on loan at Torino in Italy.

A brilliant goal-line clearance by Perisic ensured Fati would not find the back of the net after a golden chance from Merino's cut back from the left, with just five minutes left of normal time.

Former Dinamo Zagreb man Dani Olmo replaced Gavi in the closing stages of the 90, as the game headed towards extra-time in Rotterdam.

With just moments remaining, Asensio got down the right and struck and low shot towards goal but could not find the bottom left corner.

Lovro Majer replaced Andrej Kramaric for Croatia, as the game went to extra time with a winner not being found in regular time.

Fati was inches away from giving Spain the lead (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Extra-time

Once again, there were no real key chances for either side at the start of the extra time.

Nacho Fernandez was booked for a strong challenge on substitute Petkovic, in what was the only highlight of the first few moments of the extra 30 minutes.

Jesus Navas made way for Dani Carvajal, as both sides did their best to find a winner to avoid the dreaded penalty shootout.

A good challenge by Nacho Fernandez stopped Majer's run at goal after a lovely ball through by Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Another big chance for Spain fell to the feet of substitute Olmo, who volleyed over from the edge of the area with space in front of him to fire at goal.

Croatia midfielder Brozovic did well to turn and shoot at goal but there was not enough power in the shot to find a way past Simon.

In the second half of extra time, it was a similar pattern of a lack of end product.

It was Alba again with a decent ball into the box which Asensio failed to control at the near post.

Spain had the better spells in the second period of extra time. Olmo struck at goal inside the area on the volley but it was deflected just wide.

Juranovic made way for Bayern Munich full-back Josip Stanisic as Croatia dealt with the continued pressure from Spain.

Neither side could find the breakthrough in extra time (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Rodri had another effort at goal which was deflected wide, as Spain did their best to find a winner late on.

Despite their best efforts, penalties would decide the 2023 UEFA Nations League Final.

Penalties

It was Croatia who began the penalty shootout, with Vlasic placing a lovely spot kick into the top right corner.

Joselu stepped up first for Spain, and he fired home into the top left corner to level the shootout.

Brozovic sent Simon the wrong way to fire into the bottom left corner to put Croatia back in front.

Spain levelled once again with Rodri sending Livakovic the wrong way after an incredible season for the City midfielder.

Modric put Croatia back in front with a brilliant penalty into the top of the net, before Merino made it 3-3 after sending the keeper the wrong way once again.

A brilliant save by Simon denied substitute Majer, after a brilliant diving save to his left, and Asensio made sure he gave Spain the advantage with a brilliant effort into the top right corner for a 3-4 lead.

Simon saved two penalties for Spain in the shootout (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

It was Perisic who had to score to keep Croatia alive in the final, and he did just that, sending Simon the wrong way to give them a lifeline.

Laporte had to score to win the final for Spain, but he fired his penalty onto the crossbar to send the shootout into sudden death.

It was Petkovic to take Croatia's next penalty, but another save from Simon to his right meant Carvajal had the chance to win the Nations League for Spain.

The Real Madrid full-back made no mistake to give Spain their first UEFA Nations League title.

Player of the Match - Josip Juranovic

Whilst he was on the losing team, Union Berlin defender Juranovic played to his strengths brilliantly for Croatia, using his pace to help cover in behind down the right.

It limited Spain at times, with much of their play focused down the right and having very little end product, albeit the same could be said about both teams.

However what stood out was the passion and desire to win the final from the entire Croatia team, especially Juranovic, and whilst they were not victorious they battled for everything on the night at Stadion Feijenoord