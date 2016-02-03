Technical Tuesday: Angelique Kerber’s Fearsome Forehand

On Saturday, January 30th, the tennis world watched in astonishment as world number seven Angelique Kerber defeated world number one Serena Williams to capture her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the age of 28. The German, who was making her debut at this stage of a major, played fearless but high percentage tennis, scrambling all over the court and creating sharp angles that caught the world number one off guard. However, it was Kerber’s forehand who did the real damage. One of the many keys to her victory against Williams was her deceptively effective forehand, a stroke that had barely put a foot wrong all match. The new world number two used the underrated variety that she possesses on her strongest wing to change the momentum of numerous rallies, which Williams said she struggled to deal with in her press conference.