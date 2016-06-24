2016 Wimbledon player profile: John Isner

Coming into this year's installment of Wimbledon, John Isner has a chance to give some good opponents a scare. Isner has certainly had some mixed results on grass, but his monster serve will give the man opposite the net some nightmares for a long time. While his most famous match -- the one that set the record for longest match ever -- passed six years ago, the 31-year-old is still young enough to make a strong push and surprise a lot of people.

Notable results to date

2016 has been comparetively poor for Isner -- assuming the Grand Slams are ignored. He has yet to make a final of any of the eight Masters events he's entered, and his only semifinal appearance came in the Fayez Sarofim & Co US Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston, Texas. To make things worse, that event was only a Masters 250, and it took him a total of three tiebreaks to defeat Denis Kudla (7-6[2], 7-6[4]) and Hyeon Chung (7-6[5], 6-4)--neither of whom were in the top 55 in the world.

John Isner plays a forehand against Feliciano Lopez in his third round match in the 2016 Australian Open. Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

However, when it comes to the last three Majors, Isner has showed up; he's made the Round of 16 in all three of them. In the 2016 Australian Open, the American passed Jerzy Janowicz before drawing three straight Spaniards; getting through Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez wasn't a problem -- only one set was lost in the process -- but the third time was the charm as David Ferrer beat him in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Roland Garros was a much trickier road to the fourth round. Clay, a slower surface, neutralizes big servers' advantage. The world number 17 squeaked past John Millman behind three tiebreaks before taking out Kyle Edmund in straight sets and Teymuraz Gabashvili in a five-setter. Once again, the bus stopped at the Round of 16 when Andy Murray ended Isner's clay court season, 7-6(9), 6-4, 6-3.

Best grass results leading into Wimbledon

With only two grass-court matches under his belt, Isner will likely use the first few matches of Wimbledon to get some momentum. The 31-year-old's only prior tournament was the Aegon Championships in London, England. His first match against Juan Martin del Potro saw the American fire off 25 aces in a 7-6(2), 6-4 victory; it also came with a blunder, or two.