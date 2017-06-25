Wimbledon player profile: Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki is coming to Wimbledon this year rejuvenated and with a top-five seed for the first time since Us Open 2015. It is noteworthy that this time last year she entered the Championships unseeded and lost in the first round to Svetlana Kuznetsova. The Dane has been in amazing form in 2017 and she will be definitely looking forward to a new challenge in the third big meeting for the women's tennis elite this year.

Notable results to date

Wozniacki has been probably in her best form since 2015 this year. The 26-year-old has taken part in three finals this season and even though she has not been able to lift her much anticipated 26th WTA title, she has climbed in the 6th place of both the singles and Race for Singapore rankings.

The season started with back-to-back quarterfinal runs in Auckland and Sydney for the Dane, but she was stopped in the Australian Open in round three by Johanna Konta. Wozniacki, then, headed to the Middle East where she made the finals in both Doha and Dubai falling short to Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina respectively. In March, she made the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells losing to Kristina Mladenovic, but she improved in the Miami Open where she was the runner-up to Johanna Konta. She lost to the Brit twice in three months.

Wozniacki with the Runner-Up trophy in the Miami Open earlier this year. (Getty/Julian Finney)

The next step for the former world number one was the clay court season, definitely not her favorite time of the year. Yet, she made two quarterfinal appearances, including one in the French Open for the second time in her career. Her main nemesis during spring was the reigning French Open champion, Jelena Ostapenko, who stopped Wozniacki three times in Charleston, Prague, and Roland Garros.

At the moment, Wozniacki is in Eastbourne, which is the only grass preparation tournament she will compete in before the Championships kick off.

Wozniacki on grass and Wimbledon history

The former world number one has made the last eight in all of the Grand Slam tournaments except for the English native. The Dane has actually been stopped five times in the fourth round of the tournament, the last one being in 2015. However, Wozniacki is no stranger to the lawns of Wimbledon. The 26-year-old won her first Slam main draw match in London and she is a former junior champion of the event, so, even if she had not the success she may have been seeking as a pro in the Championships you can not count her out.

Wozniacki lifting the trophy from her only grass court title. (San Tan/AP)

Nevertheless, there is loads of reasoning behind Wozniacki's difficulty in translating her game to the lawns. The Dane is a defensive baseliner, whose main weapons are her footwork and her endurance. She lacks a big serve and strong groundstrokes and she is not usually keen on going to the net. Also, despite being defensive she is not using slice regularly. Thus, she does not have something that helps her to do well on the surface in her arsenal. Despite that, among her 25 career titles, there is a grass court one in Eastbourne 2009.

Expectations

Although Wozniacki cannot be considered a force on grass, she is one of the few top players that will arrive in the third slam of the year without question marks and pressure. Moreover, she already matched her best appearance in Roland Garros by making the quarterfinals for the second time in her career and she will be looking to go even deeper in Wimbledon. She can't be named a favorite for the title, but don't be surprised if you see her in the second week, always depending on her draw.