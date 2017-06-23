Pablo Carreno Busta becomes the second player to withdraw from Wimbledon

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta has been forced to withdraw from the third Grand Slam event of the year, Wimbledon. The 25-year-old decided to skip the entire of the Grass season, including at Wimbledon due to an abdominal strain he picked up at Roland Garros in the first set against eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

Pablo Carreno Busta becomes only the second ATP player to withdraw from the Wimbledon after David Goffin who is suffering a muscle tear after unfortunately falling at the back of the Suzanne Lenglen court at the French Open during his round three match.

Carreno Busta misses grass season

The 25-year-old who is having a stellar season already withdrew from s-Hertogenbosch and Halle, and the Gijon native admitted it would have been difficult for him to play at the All England Club. "I'm still in recovery, he had said. "I suffered a small rupture in the rectum of the abdomen and, until now, the doctors are cautious, they do not allow me to force yet."

He continued to say, "we are going to try to recover as soon as possible to see if I can reach Wimbledon, little by little, at the moment it is difficult."

It is without a doubt a big shame for Carreno Busta who before picking up an injury was number nine in the ATP Race To London. One's pain is another player's gain as Argentinian Facundo Bagnis replaces him in the main draw.

Pablo Carreno in action French Open before retiring against Rafael Nadal (Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Carreno Busta, should he be fit, is down to play Bastad in Sweden the week after Wimbledon then the ATP 500 event in Hamburg shortly after.

The Spaniard was having a terrific season prior to his unfortunate injury. Carreno Busta made semifinals in Rio and Indian Wells a 500 and 1000 Masters, respectively.

He then captured his third ATP title at the Millenium Open in Estoril, Portugal before reaching the French Open quarterfinals as well as a career high of world number 17 in the world in early June.