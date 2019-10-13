Madison Keys qualifies for the WTA Elite Trophy

It was yet another injury-riddled season for the big-hitting Madison Keys this year, but nonetheless with her occasional exceptional performances and results, the American was able to seal herself a spot at the WTA Elite Trophy, where she is the defending semifinalist. Keys reached the semifinals last year but withdrew half an hour before the match due to an injury. This year, she will be back in Zhuhai in the hunt for the title.

Playing a limited schedule throughout the entire year, Keys’ results have been relatively inconsistent. Despite so, she reached the second week at three of the four Grand Slams in the year. In addition, she lifted the Volvo Car Open title, a Premier event, and the Western and Southern Open title, a Premier 5 event, in front of a supportive home crowd. The latter allowed her to enjoy a short return to the top-10 for the first time since 2017.

Madison Keys with her title in Cincinnati | Photo: Noel John Alberto

Keys competed in just 14 tournaments all-year long but was able to retain her place inside the top-20. She will need to find her momentum to be a threat in Zhuhai, and more importantly, she needs to be healthy.

Other qualified players include Johanna Konta, Sofia Kenin, Petra Martic and Aryna Sabalenka. Players will compete in a three-player Round Robin with the winner of each group progressing to the semifinals.