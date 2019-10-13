Sofia Kenin qualifies for the WTA Elite Trophy

Sofia Kenin has been one of the most consistent week-in, week-out performer throughout the entire WTA season, and her hard work was successfully rewarded with a debut appearance at the WTA Elite Trophy held in Zhuhai. Currently ranked 12th on the Porsche Race to Shenzhen leaderboard, Kenin enjoyed another impressive year with her first three WTA titles and will look to end her season on a high in Zhuhai.

The American started the year with a maiden tour-level title in Hobart before coming closer than ever to upset then top-ranked Simona Halep in Melbourne. A runner-up finish in Acapulco soon followed and despite some struggles in the following months, Kenin rebounded to lift the Mallorca title after saving multiple match points against Belinda Bencic in the final.

Sofia Kenin will be targetting a Top 10 debut next year | Photo: Clive Brunskill

Back-to-back semifinals in Toronto and Cincinnati was a rare feat, especially when Kenin was unseeded in both tournaments. Her run included four top-10 wins, with two over players ranked number one. Another title in Guangzhou came during the Asian swing, with the 20-year-old labelling herself as one of the title favourites in Zhuhai.

Other qualified players include Johanna Konta, Madison Keys, Petra Martic and Aryna Sabalenka. Players will compete in a three-player Round Robin with the winner of each group progressing to the semifinals.