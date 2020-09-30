French Open: Eugenie Bouchard gets through Daria Gavrilova

Eugenie Bouchard is through to the third round of Roland Garros after another tough three-set match vs a tough opponent in Daria Gavrilova.

First set :

The Canadian got off to the best possible start breaking in the first game and you sensed the Australian was nervous. Those thoughts were put to bed as she stormed back and broke right back in the next game. After being broken to go back on serve Bouchard came out firing and hit three amazing winners in a row to get another breakpoint.

On her third breakpoint of the game, she finally managed to break once more with a great forehand winner. This time she was able to hold and she got a double break the next game when Gavrilova would have a rough service game and a double fault to give the Canadian a 4-1 lead.

We saw pushback from Gavrilova in the next game as she was able to earn two break points in the next game and would break back as the Montreal native would hit a ball long. The Moscow native would be able to hold serve and went for another break to try and level the set.

She was doing a good job forcing errors from the Canadian to earn another breakpoint and would break after hitting a stellar winner to even the set at 4.

At 5-6 Bouchard was serving to force a first-set tiebreaker and the Australian would set up a set point and would take the set 7-5 with a beautiful forehand winner.

Second set :

The second set almost mirrored the first with Bouchard having two early breakpoints in the first game of the set. She would end up getting the break with a great forehand winner and was able to hold to put pressure on the 788th ranked player in the world.

The Canadian had more chances to break but the Australian was up to the task of saving them and the 168th player in the world held serve to make it 4-2. The next game Bouchard had three more breakpoints as Gavrilova hit three straight unforced errors.

The Australian would end up double-faulting to give the Bahamas resident a 5-2 lead. Serving for the set the Montreal native would have three chances to take the set but the Moscow native would save all three and she had a break chance of her own when she won a point with a perfect drop shot.

She would end up breaking to make it 5-3 and would follow it up with a love service game. Bouchard would end up serving out the second set 6-4 to take it to a third set which would decide the winner of the match.

Third set :

Gavrilova started the third on serve and after being up 40-0 Bouchard would storm back to win three straight points and then the Australian would double fault to give the Canadian the first breakpoint of the set.

It went back and forth as the Montreal native was getting chances but during the game, the Moscow native would save them with some stellar play and some great winners. She would end up holding serve and from there both players did a good job with their service games.

At 2-2 the Canadian had three more breakpoints forcing some errors from the Australian and this time managed to break to take a 3-2 lead. The set would remain on serve until 5-3 when she had three match points at 0-40 on Gavrilova serve and she would wrap it up with an amazing winner.

After the match, she gave her thoughts on she was able to get through another tough three-set match.

" It was a physical match, she's a very tough opponent, she gets a lot of balls back and also able to mix it up."

Bouchard will now face Iga Swiatek in the next round which is scheduled for Friday.