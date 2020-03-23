The Chelsea winger speaks out for the first time since contracting the coronavirus....

Chelsea VAVEL look into quotes from former Blues defender Frank Sinclair, and his thoughts on the potential signing of Jadon Sancho, questioning if they really need to acquire the young pros...

The 28-year-old is flattered by the rumours linking him with a move to a bigger Premier League team in the last year....

Former Everton man is a big fan of one young Blues star....

Olivier Giroud’s agent has voiced the striker’s plans at Chelsea....

On This Day: Chelsea 1 – 0 Manchester United Liam Towey Chelsea VAVEL delves into the archives to find what significant game was played out on this day....

Scolari: Drogba and Anelka cost me an opportunity of a lifetime Jake Stokes The Brazilian manager voiced his thoughts as to why he lost his job at Chelsea....

Chelsea Academy: The Secret to Success Jake Stokes Simon Knight, Neil Bath and Andy Ross gave insight into how the Chelsea academy is so successful....

Pedro: It's hard not to be able to see your children Jermaine Johnstone The former Barca man talks Coronavirus and the possibility of seeing out the football season....

Chelsea to provide coronavirus support to NHS and charities Jake Stokes The Blues men’s squad have made a donation towards the fight against coronavirus....

All Time Top Five: Chelsea Greats Jake Leach Chelsea VAVEL take a look into who makes the list in the hall of fame, who makes the top five?...

Regular contact with players crucial for Frank Lampard during time of self-isolation Sam Cook Frank Lampard speaks to Chelsea fans about the importance of regular contact with his players....

Who is Chelsea's player of the season? Jake Leach Chelsea VAVEL look into which players are on the shortlist to coup the player of the season award in Frank Lampard's debut season in management at Stamford Bridge. ...

Michael Ballack admits players were to blame in Mourinho sacking Sam Cook The former Chelsea midfielder opens up on Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast about his career....

All Time Top Five: Chelsea strikers Jermaine Johnstone The Blues have had some great centre forwards and Chelsea VAVEL look at the best of them...

Joe Cole: 'Cultured footballer' Gilmour same level as Grealish Jake Leach Former Blue puts youngster in the same category as Villa captain and Foxes talisman after the three time Premier League winner preached 'he's a cultured footballer'....

On This Day: Chelsea 2 – 0 Manchester City Jake Stokes Chelsea VAVEL delves into the archives as to what significant game was on this day....

Nick Pope staying put Jonny Bentley The Burnley keeper has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge but that seems unlikely. ...

All time Top Five: Chelsea No.10s Nathaniel Kay Who makes it onto the illustrious list of Blues greats?...

Former Chelsea stars who have managed just one appearance Jake Leach Chelsea VAVEL look at five of the 15 players to have put on the blue jersey in the Premier League just the once....

Ashley Cole claims Chelsea should target Ben Chilwell Jake Stokes The former Blues left back urges Chelsea to sign Leicester City man....

John Terry backs Jadon Sancho to join Chelsea Jake Stokes The Chelsea legend endorses Sancho switch and voices thoughts on season so far....