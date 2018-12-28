Everton FC Women

The game could be pivotal in group C of the Continental Cup...
Record-breaking attendances showcase the potential of Women's football....
The inaugural 'Women's Football Weekend' did not disappoint...
Jepson's side fell to defeat but performed valiantly in a historic game at Anfield....
Liverpool Women will make their Anfield bow on Sunday in a big weekend for women's football....
Liverpool are set to take on Everton at Anfield during Women's Football Weekend. This will be the 13th Merseyside derby in Women's Super League a...
Manchester United look to continue their impressive start to their Continental Cup campaign when they travel to Merseyside to play Everton on Sunday....
They currently sit sixth in the league under Karen Hills and Juan Amoros...
Willie Kirk’s side have had a strong start, but can they maintain their form....
The first round of WSL fixtures are now over, and VAVEL.com brings you a roundup of this weekend's games...
After struggling last year, Everton could be in for another difficult season....
Joe Montemurro’s Arsenal look to hold on to the title, whilst Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur feature in their first FAWSL seasons....
Vixens wrap up their season with a loss...
Yeovil pick up second win of the season...
Arsenal return to the top of the tree...
Everton claim a meaningful win in London...
Liverpool leave it late against Yeovil...
Vixens hold City for the second time this season...
Royals and Reds share the points after four-goal thriller...
Everton claim Merseyside honours...
Arsenal come from behind to avoid a shock ...
Chelsea up to third following visit from the Glovers...
The Arsenal juggernaut dispatches Birmingham City...
Brighton bag first win of the season ...
Birmingham City continue their fine form against a resolute Bristol City ...
Birmingham continue to get the job done as Arsenal lead the way with the goals...