Sergio Agüero aims for "top form" against Barcelona

Sergio Agüero has issued a warning to Barcelona ahead of Manchester City’s clash with the Spanish giants in the Champions League, with the Argentine insisting that he will be back on top form when the Blues host the La Liga side at the Etihad next month.

The 25-year old, who has 20 goals so far this season, has just returned from an eight-game spell on the side lines with a calf injury. However, Agüero didn’t take long to mark his return to the City team – netting a goal just 40 seconds after coming on as a substitute against Blackburn Rovers in the Capital One Cup.

With a month left until City face the Catalan side in the last-16 tie, Agüero is confident he will only get better.

‘I’m very happy. I couldn’t wait to come back. It’s been a great recovery.

“I trained with the team on Monday for the first time and I played some minutes.

“Maybe in a week I’ll be on top form. Obviously the more you play the better you feel. Against Barca I will be ready.

Despite the significance of the fixture, the striker was also aware that his teammates must not get carried away, explaining that the Blues have some “very important” league games approaching.

“We still have time and first we need to think about the next Premier League games which are very important, and then we’ll think about Barca.”

Manuel Pellegrini’s attacking approach to football has paid dividends so far, in a season which has seen his players net 99 goals already, as well as a current unbeaten run of 16 matches.

Agüero, who has become a fan favourite at the Etihad since his arrival from Atlético Madrid, was also quick to praise his teammates and their contributions.

“I think we are doing very well. We have improved a lot since the beginning of the season.

The forward also suggested that City should try and improve even further in the second half of the campaign.

“We must keep working like that. We are all playing very well. We are building a great team and we need to continue trying to score more goals.”