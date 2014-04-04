Hull City - Swansea City: Crucial tie could dispel relegation fears for one

Swansea will travel to Hull which could be a very imporant clash towards the bottom of the table.

Hull and Swansea come off the back of two different results which could hinder their statuses in the Premier League. The Tigers lost to ever improving Stoke 1-0. The Swans swept aside Chris Hughton's Norwich City at the Liberty 3-0. Hull are now 14th in the table, with 33 points, 7 points in front of Cardiff who reside in 18th, the last relegation spot. Swansea are placed 13th in the table and have 33 points. They have the same points but have a better goal difference.

The last time these two sides met at the Liberty Stadium, they drew 1-1, former Swan, Danny Graham scored, putting the Tigers in the lead before Swansea equalised through a dubious goal from Chico Flores.

Hull will welcome back George Boyd after his three-match ban. Hull will also play without injured Irish duo, Robbie Brady - groin and Paul McShane - ankle. Joe Dudgeon also misses out with a knee injury. Scottish international, Allan McGregor is out for the rest of the season due to a bruised kidney, meaning Steve Harper will deputise.

Garry Monk had only one injury is his side and that is former Arsenal man, Kyle Barltey who is out with a hamstring injury