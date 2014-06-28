From hero to zero: What next for Nicklas Bendtner?
Bendtner has left Arsenal after nine years with the club (Image credit: zimbio.com)

It hasn't been the best of times for Nicklas Bendtner in recent years. He has struggled to find his way into the first team and make a significant impact at any of the three clubs he has played for since the start of 2010, after failing at all of Arsenal, Juventus and Sunderland. Getting into trouble with the police on various occasions, the last of which signalled a bitterly disappointing end to what was a promising career ahead, a hefty fine for revealing a Paddy Power logo, and a six month international ban for drink driving are just some of the things that have blighted the career of Nicklas Bendtner.

"I won't say that Bendtner is a bad player, but he doesn't improve our club whatsoever either"

If that wasn't enough, his lack of goals for teams has also been concerning. After originally being told that he was too fat to play for Juventus, Bendtner got to work losing weight to make sure he could get into the first team, although when he did, his impact was minimal. The club were quoted at the time as saying that he 'clearly wasn't the player that they wanted, but nobody else was available, and reinforcements were necessary'. Despite this, he went on to play eleven games for The Old Lady in total, failing to score a single goal in the process.

Bendtner's career took off as an 18-year old striker with his whole future ahead of him, a loan move to a Birmingham team managed by Steve Bruce was on the cards. Although he lacked any real first team experience, Birmingham were there to give him a helping hand and start off the career of what looked to be another exciting prospect for the Gunners. 11 league goals in the Championship and 13 goals for the Blues was enough for Arsène Wenger to reward the Dane with a new five-year contract at the start of the 2007-08 season.

After the departure of Thierry Henry to FC Barcelona, the next three years were all about a formidable striking partnership between Robin van Persie and Nicklas Bendtner, with Emmanuel Adebayor playing some part in the first of the three seasons. 75 goals were scored between the two of them across the 2007-2010 period, 39 of these for van Persie, and the other 36 falling for Nicklas Bendtner.