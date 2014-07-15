Louis Van Gaal Wants Teamwork

Manchester United manager, Louis Van Gaal has sated he wants his new club side to take influence from how his national side performed at the World Cup. Holland beat Brazil 3-0 in the 3rd place play-off, after being beaten on penalties by Argentina in the final.

Not many neutrals or pundits expected the Netherlands to get to the semi-finals this year, but to reach it in the manner they had beating Spain 5-1 in the opening game and scoring another 10 goals in normal time after this, making a total of 15 goals in 7 matches, just over 2 a game.

After the impressive World Cup with his national side, Louis Van Gaal wants his new club side to “read from the same hymn sheet”, this season to perform at their best. Van Gaal, who continued the Dutch tradition of ‘Total Football’ during his time with Ajax, which saw him lift 11 trophies in 6 years including; 3 Eredivisie titles, one Champions League and a UEFA Super Cup. Teamwork is key to Louis Van Gaal’s entire philosophy on football and how it should be played, so when he says he wants Manchester United “singing from the same hymn sheet” he means he wants the entire team working together without any issues.

Van Gaal has decided not to take a break after the World Cup, so he can meet up with the team as soon as possible, as he has been unable to talk to the majority of them due to his commitments at the World Cup. This week will as a result see him first meet the players, then be unveiled as Manchester United manager on Thursday and fly off to the USA on Friday for Manchester United’s pre-season tour of the states.

Manchester United first team coach and club legend, Ryan Giggs backed up the new philosophy of pure teamwork at Manchester United, by stating he does not want his number 11 shirt retired just for his memory. When asked if he wants the shirt or if not who will take the shirt, the former number 11 replied; “No. There are obviously special cases but it just depends on the club really,” “I don’t think it’s [right] for United where they constantly churn out great players.