Manchester United - Inter Milan Live Text Commentary and Football Scores

Remember keep up to date with all things Man Utd, on @Vavel, Thank You and goodnight!

5-3 Man Utd win it on penalties, after Fletcher converts

4-3 Missed, if Fletcher scores Man Utd win, as Inter hit the bar

Another perfect penalty

4-3 Kagawa

Slotted in the bottom corner

3-3 Taider

Caresses it in the bottom corner

3-2 Cleverly

Fingertips from De Gea but he can't keep it out

2-2 M'vila

Goes right in the top corner

2-1 Hernandez

Right in the corner

1-1 Guarin

Right in the top corner

1-0 Young

90+2' Full Time: Penalties Loom

90' two minutes added time

89' A lovely run from Zaha results in a shot that ends up on the wrongside of the post, a good run

87' Game drifting ever so more slighlty to penalties

85' The costless kick is fired at the top corner and De Gea pushes it round the post, terrific save and the corner sees a costless kick awarded for a foul in the box

84' M'vila wins a costless kick through a spot of diving

83' Louis Van Gaal has a go at the fourth official as a costless kick is awarded against the reds

81' Another penalty shout this time by Tom Cleverly waved away, clear contact but he had lost control of the ball

77' Nani substituted already after coming on at half time as Hernandez comes on, injury or is Nani saying farewell to Manchester United?

75' Zaha appeals for a penalty, not given as Hernandez is about to join the action

74' Man Utd knocking on the door, after Nani forces a great save from the keeper after a lovely ball through from Fletcher, pressure is piling on

72' Vidic bows out, the serbian is substituted

70' Cleverly has a great chance, but fires over just inside the area the ball bounced up and he couldn't keep it down.

68' Zaha plays through Nani, but gives away a foul, Chicharito is warming up

66' The pace of the game has once again slowed

63' Inter making a whole host of changes

62' Ball in by Young put out by Vidic, earns a corner but once again its poor

60' A one-two between Nani and Kagawa creates a chance but Nani blazes wide, great build up play

59' A Man Utd counter attack comes to nothing but the game has begun to open up

56' This game has the feel of one that is going to penalties

55' Young cross is poor and is eventually cleared

54' Once again the game is slow and stagnated, still waiting for brillance and we almost had it Zaha used his pace to get away from the Inter defence he is closed down but earns a corner

51' Man Utd have a corner that is put out for another, the resulting corner is put over by Johnny Evans

49' Valencia has come off, with Young now playing on the right hand side, Rooney, Mata and Welbeck are off also

48' The systems have stayed the same

46' Shinji Kagawa and De Gea also on

45' The second half is underway

HT: Some subs being made, Nani, Shaw, Blackett, Cleverly and Zaha so far

45' The first half draws to a close, a Phil Jones header the closest a side has come to breaking the deadlock

43' The half is drawing to a close, with the sides still level 0-0

41' Mata takes the ball on his left foot on the edge of the area, he strikes at goal but fires wide

39' Mata and Rooney link up as Inter scramble clear, Man Utd are uping the tempo

38' Following his recent comments about Luke Shaw's fitness Louis Van Gaal has left the youngster out of the match day squad

35' The game feels as if it needs a spark as so far both teams have been lax in their efforts to push the attack

32' Vidic has Welbeck's number as the Man Utd forward is struggling to find any room to breath

29' Mata has a costless kick. That is fired straight into Handanovic's path

28' Moves continuing to be broken down in the final third

24' Jones with the best chance of the half so far, the play has slowed down once more

22' Rooney looking dangerous everytime he gets on the ball

20' Young puts in a dangerous cross that only needs a touch, Welbeck can't just quite reach it

18' A bit of space opens up for Wayne Rooney who has a half chance and opts to place it, however he fires over

16' Man Utd looking poor aerially defending, lacking a real presence

15' Antonio Valencia goes in for a challenge on Dodo late, Dodo makes the most of it and Valencia recieves a yellow card

14' A loose ball allows Inter the chance to break Jonathon fires a shot but it takes a deflection and goes for a corner. Once again from the resulting corner Vidic heads over.

13' A corner from Inter finds Vidic but he heads over

12' Valencia is looking good down the right, everything good is happening there for Man Utd going forward

10' A one two with Rooney allows Valencia to run down the wing, which results in a corner, the corner is headed against the post by Jones there is a scramble but Handanovic gets his hands on the loose ball

8' Inter Milan are trying to play the long ball over the top, similar to how AS Roma performed

7' Poor passing so far as both teams edge into the game, in pacticular Man Utd are misplacing more than a fair few

6' Inter now keeping the ball well, however they are playing very deep and show a lack of urgency to play the ball forward

3' Both sides are playing with 3 or 5 at the back meaning the systems match up well, which should make for an interesting encounter

2' Man Utd have started well, controlling the ball and conducting the early pressure

1' The referee gets the teams underway

00:30. Man Utd could seal a final place with a win today if Madrid slip up against AS Roma

00:25. The teams are about to walk on to the pitch, so predictions? I'm going for Man Utd 3-1 Inter

00.20. Vidic believes Man Utd is in transition, just like Inter but claims he has no regrets for leaving

00.15. Just over 10 mins remain until kick off

00:12. Louis Van Gaal could face his first derby as Man Utd manager if his side can reach the final of this tournament

00:10. Ryan Giggs and Javier Zanetti two club legends met on the pitch ahead of the game

00:08. ManUtd beat AS Roma 3-2 a few days ago and Inter defeated Real Madrid on penalties, both sides stand a great chance of reaching the final and a victory today will be key

00:05 The stadium is beginning to fill up, ahead of kick off in 25 mins time

23:50. Further news coming in Darren Fletcher will captain the side for the second ocassion on this tour; potential permanent captain?

23:49. ManUtd will model their new third strip tonight, what do you think?

23:47. Many reports in England have stated Louis Van Gaal believes he will need three months to get it right at Old Trafford

23:38. So Vidic gets a start against his former club but will he come off as a winner today?

23:36. The Inter team news is in: Handanovic, Ranocchia, Vidic, Juan Jesus, D'Ambrosio, Jonathon, Kuzmanovic, Krhin, Dodo, Botta, Icardi

23:34. Young will play as left wing back tonight, expect changes in the second half with Zaha likely to see his first action in a Man Utd shirt for a while now can he impress?

23:31. The MUFC team is in they line up: Lindegaard, Smalling, Jones, Evans, Valencia, Fletcher, Herrera, Young, Mata, Rooney, Welbeck

22:00. Louis Van Gaal has revealed he is unhappy with Luke Shaw's fitness and the former Saints full back has been made to train on his own to get up to speed with the rest of the squad, ."He is OK, but I am always a trainer-coach who sees individuals and what they need. He needs to be fit and is not very fit and fit enough to do what I want. He needs to train individually until he is fit.". This comes after Jose Mourinho stated if Chelsea were to sign the left back it would kill the club finacially and the 27M paid for the full back not looks even more doubtful.

21:55. Van Gaal also commented on the injury to Rafael after the Brazilian was flown home from the tour to recieve treatment "You can leave the player in America and treat him here or choose to have the best treatment and we think it is much better at the Aon Complex. He can work out his jetlag much quicker if he goes home. There are two arguments for it and he agreed with me that he should go back. He is already back, but we will wait and see how long he takes."

21:52. The Dutch boss also revealed that Zaha would play, however upfront and he was full of praise for underfire winger Ashley Young “He will play in the second-half in the strikers’ position. When we play this system he has to play as a striker, otherwise he cannot play. Ashley Young is a winger, but he is another type who can play wing-back and he did very well against Roma. He can play left and right side, but we shall see. He can do the job. He believes me and he is now performing well."

21:47. Other notes are Van Gaal revealed Smalling would play the full 90 mins and Man Utd will continue to play 3-5-2 for the rest of the tour as they need to adapt to this system as a priority as they know how to play 4-3-3 already.

21:41. Here is what Louis Van Gaal had to say ahead of tonights game

"It may only be a friendly and there won't be too much pressure, but it will be a strange feeling playing against my past" he continued "I'm going to see plently of friends, many of whom I've been in touch with all summer via text. I grew up there in every aspect. Manchester United have become the most famous club in the world".

21:26. Vidic made 300 apperances for the reds however the serbian has insisted he has no regrets about leaving Manchester "There's no point dwelling on the past. It took me just one day to decide [to join Inter] and I'm convinced I made the right choice" and it appears the 32 year old wants a familar face to join him this summer, "Chicharito has done some great things and scored decisive goals for Manchester United, in particular under Sir Alex Ferguson," Vidic told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "He is a very strong striker, a traditional No.9 who has an eye for goal."

"But in the end it's [sporting director] Piero Ausilio's decision and he knows what he's doing"

21:20. Ahead of the game here is what Vidic had to say

21:17. Vidic said his farewel last season, but he will face his old side tonight, here is a picture of his greatest success that famous night in Moscow.

21:15. Chris Smalling is expected to be named captain tonight and LVG has stated the English Centre half will play the full 90 mins, he also revealed Zaha would play a role in the second half but as a striker rather than his preferred position on the wing

21:11. Team news will be announced as soon as we get it

21:00. In previous games Herrera, Mata and Rooney have linked up well which will be of some delight to the United contingent, it could spell a good trio for the season ahead, Icardi is the one to look for Inter Milan

20:52. Inter Milan have also got off to a good start after defeating Real Madrid on penalties, Icardi with the definning penalty, however Nemanja Vidic also stepped up and converted and the ex-ManUtd will face off against his former side tonight after leaving on a costless transfer at the end of last season

20:21. The reds and Louis Van Gaal have gotten life under the new boss of to a good start after a 7-0 whitewash in Pasadena against MLS side LA Galaxy and a narrow win over AS Roma three days ago; leaving LVG's side undefeated

20.30. Hello and welcome to Vavel UK, I'm Justin Taylor and you have joined us for LIVE coverage of Manchester United's third game on the preseason tour of the USA, tonight they face Serie A side Inter Milan in Washington D.C for the second game of the Guinness International Champions Cup