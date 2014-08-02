Manchester United - Real Madrid Preview

Manchester United are looking to make it four in four as they are set to face Spanish giants and current Champions League holder, Real Madrid in front of a crowd expected to be over 100,00 people.

The Manchester side have won all three games under Louis Van Gaal so far on their tour of America, beating La Galaxy 7-0, Roma 3-2 and Inter Milan 5-3 on penalties. The Louis Van Gaal side has only had two new players in Ander Herrera and Luke Shaw, added to the squad but the side is playing with new found confidence and are looking confident in every game. However the game tonight against Real Madrid is the side’s toughest match yet, as nothing they have done so far compares to playing against the current Champions League holders. But midfrielder Ander Herrera has stood out so far in pre-season getting three assists in his first game against La Galaxy and playing a pivotal role in the matches against Roma and Inter Milan. Alongside Herrera United are happy to see Juan Mata and Wayne Rooney starting to hit form, with Rooney scoring four times this season already two in each game. Juan Mata has scored once so far this pre-season but is enjoying playing directly behind the striker instead of out on the wing like he did at Chelsea.

Real Madrid however are without star man Cristiano Ronaldo who has been ruled out of the friendly against his former side. Who in the build up to this match has been extremely pleasant about his former side, even giving his current teammates an in depth and reportedly passionate talk about Manchester United legend Paddy Crerand, while the Busby Babe was standing in the tunnel watching the side practice.

Madrid also lost their previous pre-season fixture against Roma, 1-0 who were beaten by Manchester United the week before. But have superstars such as Bale playing in this night’s friendly. So the crowd of 100,000 plus are set for a an entertaining and mainly star studded fixture, which will only continue to quench the thirst for football or ‘soccer’ as it is called in the states.